A chicken dish from Fat Rice, one of the restaurants participating in the fifth annual Logan Square Chef's Dinner on Mon 1/23.
There's plenty to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:
Mon 1/23: Lula Cafe (2537 N. Kedzie) hosts the fifth annual Logan Square Chef's Dinner to benefit Comfort Station. Participating restaurants include Lula, Longman & Eagle, Fat Rice, Cellar Door Provisions, Yusho, and Arbor. 6 PM
The Office Space live read is here to cure your case of the Mondays.
Mon 1/23:Live Read Movie Mondays at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway) returns with a new cast reading the 1999 script of Office Space. 8 PM
Tue 1/24: The Academy Award Nominations Panel at Gene Siskel Film Center (164 N. State) features Newcity's Ray Pride, WGN's Dean Richards, and the Reader's own J.R. Jones discussing the Oscar noms. 4:30 PM
Sierra Thompson
Lakshmi Ramgopal discusses mental health, art, and activism at the MCA on Tue 1/24.
Tue 1/24: During Self-Care as Warfare at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago), Alice Berry, Asean Johnson, Lakshmi Ramgopal, and Jes Skolnik discuss how mental health issues relate to art and activism. 6 PM
Wed 1/25: East Room (2828 W. Medill) hostsJa Ja Ja, a night of Latinx performers to raise money for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Performers include Keith Paesel, Gwen La Roka, Sammy Arechar, Jasbir Singh Vazquez, and more. 8 PM
Sun-Times Media
Comedian Angela Smith as Mary Todd Lincoln at a past History Shmistory.
Wed 1/25: Christian Lawrence hosts History Shmistory, a night of comedians performing as historic figures at North Bar (1637 W. North). The lineup features Joe Fernandez as Vlad the Impaler, Erin Grotheer as Cleopatra, and Collin Bullock as L. Ron Hubbard. 8 PM
Wed 1/25:Quizmaster Dave returns to host WTTW Trivia Night at the Globe Pub (1934 W. Irving Park). The night includes food and drink specials, pop culture trivia, and lots of competition. 8 PM
Thu 1/26: Kicking off the ninth annual Chicago Restaurant Week, First Bites Bash at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand) hosts more than 60 Chicago restaurants—including Cindy's, Mercadito, the Promontory, and Saint Lou's Assembly—offering tastings, along with cocktail, wine, and beer pairings. Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio chef Sarah Grueneberg hosts. 5:30-8:30 PM
Thu 1/26: Erik Adams, Sasha Geffen, Britt Julious, and Josh Terry present inebriated lectures on subjects that include Billy Corgan, Mike Ditka, and the Reaganesque mysteries of EPCOT during Drunk TED Talks at Whistler (2421 N. Milwaukee). 8 PM
