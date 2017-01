click to enlarge Getty

Trump triumphant on the steps of the Capitol

On the morning of inauguration day, I awoke to a cold, gloomy, lightly falling rain, and an alarming New York Times story concerning the man who would, in a matter of hours, become the 45th president of the United States.The investigation of Russia's role in Donald Trump's election victory, it appears, is just heating up:As I read the story, TV coverage showed Donald and Melania Trump heading for the White House to have tea with the Obamas.The TV coverage cut back to the U.S. Capitol, where dignitaries had gathered—one of my favorite parts of the spectacle. It was during this parade eight years ago that an NBC announcer had mistakenly confused Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama's brother, for Reggie Love, an Obama aide. Obviously, he mistook one black guy for another black guy. There was no chance of that happening during today's inauguration because there was hardly a black guy in sight.Back at the Capitol, Steven Bannon made his entrance. He's the former Goldman Sachs investment banker and one-time executive chairman of Breitbart News, who played a role in turning the far-right website into a must-read for Americans terrified that Obama was turning the country over to Muslims, Mexicans, and black militants. As part of one deal he helped broker during his days as an investment banker, Bannon was compensated with a stake in. (Yes,.)On my TV, former House speaker Newt Gingrich was chatting with Sheldon Adelson, who made his fortune running an empire of casinos in Vegas, Singapore, and China—among other places. Adelson's a big contributor to the Republican Party—in the fall, he donated $25 million to Future45 , a PAC that blasted Hillary. He said something that made Gingrich laugh. (Better laugh at those jokes, Newt—Adelson's paying the bills.)Onto the Capitol steps came Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for secretary of education. Her father is the billionaire owner of an automobile parts supply company. Her husband is the billionaire son of the guy who founded Amway. She herself runs an investment firm. If approved by the Senate, DeVos pledges to do what she can to redirect money from regular public schools, whose teachers are unionized, to private schools, including religious ones, whose teachers are not unionized. She says she's doing this because she loves children, especially poor black ones. I'm sure it's only a coincidence that she'll also be undercutting teachers unions, thus fortifying the power of Republicans who already control the Senate, the House of Representatives, and now the White House.Hillary Clinton appeared with Bill at her side. She looked about as gloomy as the weather. The TV announcers pointed out the fact that she won about three million more votes than Trump. They wondered what she was thinking. My guess is she also read the article in today'sFinally, the Obamas and Trumps entered. As they took their seats, the TV host mentioned this is all part of our glorious, time-honored tradition of peacefully transitioning power. In this case, President Obama turned the reins over to President Putin.After Trump took the oath of office, he delivered a speech in which he declared "we will be protected by God." As part of his effort to heal the campaign wounds, he refrained from having Hillary carted off in chains, as some of his more enthusiastic backers undoubtedly wish he would do.Afterward, they brought out a rabbi and two reverends for the closing prayers. The rabbi managed to get through his prayer without mentioning Jesus. The reverends made up for that oversight by mentioning Jesus several times. Just in case anyone forgot whose side God is on.And so begins the Trump era. Your guess is as good as mine as to how it will end.