No, I don't believe in hate!"People responded," Schmich says. So she wrote some more Trump verses on Facebook. "One day I thought, 'I'm doing a thing here,'" she says. Another day she had a column due so she skimmed some of her Trumpies off Facebook, wrote a few more, and she filled the column. Basically, whatever she wrote in Trump's voice was something Trump had said himself, and her slight alchemy was to turn this into mockery.
Did I say assassinate?
What I said was all in fun!
But don't let Hill'ry take your gun!
What a loser, Meryl Streep
Such a witch, I mean a creep
Very, very overrated
Not a woman I'd have dated
Mocked me out in Hollywood
(Never thought that she was good)
Just another lying actor
(Too bad Putin hasn't hacked her).
Lib'rls thought her speech was spunky
Really? She's a Hill'ry flunky!
All those losers! Sort ones too!
Can't stop crying boo hoo hoo.
Don't you love my morning tweets?
Very great my verbal feats!
Please discuss them please please please!
And ignore my nominees.
On this day for MLKI mention the potential of a collection, a book, and Schmich wonders, "Who's going to read that book?" If this verse of hers works at all "it works because it's immediate and short," and Facebook is where "it gets a lot of reaction. People don't like to click on things. They want it right in their face, and that's the beauty of Facebook."
Here is what I meant to say:
Old John Lewis is a hero
My self-sacrifice is zero
Lewis marched with Dr. King
Helped us all hear freedom ring.
Took the blows for civil rights
Wore the blood of freedom's fights
Kept on marching through the years
In the face of taunts and fears.
So he says I'm not legit?
I will rise above my snit
Demonstrate what is essential—
Show that I am presidential.
Did I say he's talk not action?
Did I spark a bad reaction?
Did I say his district's awful?
Horrid, poor and so unlawful?
Yes, I did and I regret it
Please forgive if not forget it
Let him help me look ahead—
This is what I should have said.
