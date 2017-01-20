

There's plenty to do this weekend—for you and your newly-crafted pussy hat. Here's some of what we recommend:





Fri 1/20: Artists Against Hate hosts a fund-raiser at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway) for the American Civil Liberties Union that's intended for those who seek an alternative to protesting. The event boasts an eclectic collection of Chicago creatives, from circus performers to visual artists. 8 PM



Fri 1/20: Hail to the Queef at Call Bar (1547 W. Bryn Mawr) is an inauguration-themed burlesque and drag performance. 9:30 PM





Take a night to forget about the banal monsters that push to eliminate the NEA, and chatter your teeth at ones with tentacles crafted with paper maché. B-Fest , the 24-hour B-movie marathon at Northwestern's McCormick Auditorium (1999 Campus, Evanston), includes a midnight screening ofand a sing-a-long version of

1/20-4/9: The International Museum of Surgical Science (1524 N. Lake Shore) hosts an augmented reality exhibition, Kjell Theøry: Prologue, celebrating Alan Turing, along with performances by the Anatomical Theaters of Mixed Reality (ATOM-r). Performances take place 1/20-2/4: Fri-Sat 7 PM.



1/20-1/22: It's puppet week! For this year's Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, Santiago puppeteer collective Silencio Blanco comes to the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago) to perform its marionette show based on Baldomero Lillo's story on El Chiflón del Diablo, one of Chile's most dangerous mines. Fri-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM

click to enlarge Tommy Bay

Silencio Blanco presents El Chiflón del Diablo as part of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival.



Sat 1/21: Ring in the year of the rooster with Garfield Park Conservatory's (300 N. Central Park) Chinese New Year Celebration. The event includes crafts, traditional Chinese dance performances, and a tea ceremony. Noon-4 PM

click to enlarge Jay Kleeman

Garfield Park Conservatory hosts a Chinese New Year Celebration on Sat 1/21.





Sat 1/21: Bughouse Theater (1910 W. Irving Park) hosts Simmer Brown, the South Asian stand-up collective, in their Prelude to an Impeachment, a BYOB "post-inauguration pick-me-up" featuring Gwen La Roka, Jillian Ebanks, and Adam Gilbert. 7:30 PM



1/21-1/22: The State Ballet Theater of Russia visits Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph) to perform Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. Sat 7:30, Sun 3 PM





Sun 1/22: Dust off your coconuts and trot towards the Chicago Theatre (175 N. State) for John Cleese and the Holy Grail. A screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail followed by a live conversation with John Cleese. 3 PM

click to enlarge Getty Images

John Cleese talks Monty Python and the Holy Grail on Sun 1/22.



Sun 1/22: The recently profiled Read/Write Library (914 N. California) hosts its first edition of Hungry for Stories, the series inspired by Studs Terkel which discusses books from Chicago publishers. This month, they discuss Zoe Zolbrod's memoir, The Telling. 2 PM