The Chicago City Council in November 2016

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, January 17, 2016.

Progressive Caucus aldermen call for federal probe of city law Department

The City Council's Progressive Caucus is calling for a federal probe into the city's law department after the U.S. Department of Justice found constitutional violations and excessive use of force in its investigation into the Chicago Police Department. The caucus, chaired by 32nd Ward alderman Scott Waguespack, asked U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch to "launch a federal review of the Law Department's federal civil rights litigation division, which has been sanctioned eight times during Emanuel's tenure for withholding possible evidence in police misconduct lawsuits, which it defends," according to the Tribune. [Tribune]

Fraternal Order of Police head responds to DOJ report

Dean Angelo Sr., president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, responded to the DOJ report over the weekend, telling NPR that he's not surprised by its finding that many officers lack proper training, equipment, and technology. He believes that the report "pretty much focused on about 0.3 percent of our population" and denies that most police officers discriminate against minorities. "What I'm saying is that there is a sense that police officers in Chicago are targeting people based on ethnicity, and that's not what's going on," he said in the interview. "It's not that the officers are targeting people of color. What officers in these high-crime areas do is they target criminal behavior, and that is what needs to be discussed here." [NPR]

Police won't meet publicly with Youth for Black Lives

A meeting about police shootings between Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson and the Youth for Black Lives group is on hold, according to DNAinfo Chicago. Youth for Black Lives wants the January 17 meeting to be open to the public, but a police representative said at the last minute said that Johnson never agreed to a public meeting. "CPD expressed an unwillingness to meet with the group publicly on Tuesday, which conflicts with the agreement on Nov. 11," the organization said in a statement. "Instead they have requested a closed-door meeting with Youth for Black Lives and several of their representatives." The police chief still wants to meet with the students, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told DNAinfo Chicago. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Obama grants interviews to local Chicago TV reporters for the first time in his presidency

The White House invited five Chicago TV reporters to Washington, D.C., for four-minute interviews with President Barack Obama for the first and last time in his eight-year presidency. The administration didn't give an interview to Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg and instead let him provide local press pool reports during Obama's farewell address visit to Chicago. "Any Chicago reporter who expected special access to the White House because of working here was disappointed," Peter Slevin, biographer of First Lady Michelle Obama and an associate professor at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, told the Columbia Journalism Review. [Columbia Journalism Review]

Movie director: Ari Emanuel is a rare liberal that Trump listens to

Chicago native Ari Emanuel is one of the only liberals president-elect Donald Trump listens to, according to Hollywood director Peter Berg. The famous Hollywood mogul and brother of Mayor Rahm Emanuel used to be Trump's agent. "I heard a phone call between Ari and Trump where Ari talked about climate change and wanted Trump to understand that climate change is real," Berg told the Hollywood Reporter. "Obviously, Ari's pretty public about his (liberal) politics. But he's going to accept the fact that (Trump) won, and he's going to do everything he can to have a relationship with the guy and see if he can't influence him a bit, so I think it's a great thing." [Tribune] [Hollywood Reporter]

1855 photo of Cook County Court House and City Hall might be the oldest photo of the city

A daguerreotype photo of Cook County Court House and City Hall taken by photographer Alexander Hesler in 1855 is the oldest local photo in the Chicago History Museum's collection. Russell Lewis, the museum's executive vice president and chief historian, told DNAinfo Chicago that the photo is probably the oldest existing photo of the city. The photo, which was donated by former Chicago Historical Society president Otto Schmidt decades ago, is not currently on display at the museum. [DNAinfo Chicago]