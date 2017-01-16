As inauguration day draws closer, Chicago is playing host to scores of happenings for almost every interest and political belief, from rallies and watch parties to button-making gatherings and art shows. Here are more than two dozen:
Women's March on Chicago A day after the inauguration, the Women’s March will start with music and a rally at Jackson and Lake Shore Drive, followed by a march around the Loop. Sat 1/21, 10 AM rally, 11:30 AM march, womens121marchonchicago.org, donations accepted.
Trump Goes to Washington This bipartisan inauguration viewing party offers a lunch special and plenty of televisions carrying the inauguration ceremony. Fri 1/20, 11 AM-3 PM, Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse, 324 S. Racine, 312-374-8915, $8.
Trump Tower Rebar at Trump Tower Chicago will host an inauguration watch party. Fri 1/20, noon, 312-588-8034, free.
Feminist Happy Hour It's going to be hard to say good-bye to Obama for some. To commemorate the good times, feminist comedians celebrate their favorite moments of the last eight years. Mon 1/16, 7 PM, Whistler, 2421 N. Milwaukee, 773-227-3530, $10 suggested donation.
Banner-making workshop Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, in partnership with Gallery 400, Aram Han Sifuentes, and collaborator Lisa Vinebaum will facilitate a workshop for making protest banners. People can make their own or contribute one to the Protest Banner Lending Library. Materials will be provided, but fabric donations are accepted. Wed 1/18, noon-8PM, Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, 800 S. Halsted, 312 413-5353, free.
Prep rally In preparation for the Women's March on Chicago, everyone—regardless of gender identity—is invited to make signs, drink wine, and eat appetizers. All proceeds from tickets will go to the ACLU Nationwide and the Women's March on Chicago. Thu 1/19, 6:30-9:30 PM, Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W. Diversey, greenexchange.com, $35.
Art on the Fly As part of a new exhibition and discussion series, artists, community members, and special guests examine the ramifications of the election. Through 1/19, Hairpin Arts Center, 2810 N. Milwaukee, 773-437-6966.
Take It to the Bridge Steve Dawson of the band Dolly Varden and Mark Caro, a longtime local entertainment journalist and author of The Foie Gras Wars, will discuss the power behind the protest song and their new book Take It to the Bridge: Unlocking the Great Songs Inside You. Fri 1/20, 7 PM, Book Cellar, 4736-38 N. Lincoln, 773-293-2665, free.
Chicagoland Inauguration Deplorrr-a-Ball Trump supporters, conservatives, and libertarians are invited to the Chicagoland/DuPage Deplorables' inauguration ball. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to WCKG, a conservative news talk-radio station, and to the DuPage Republican Party township organizations. Fri 1/20, 6:30 PM- 10:30 PM, Diplomat West Banquets, 681 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, 630-359-8200, $50.
The Election Monologues Chicago Created by Tanya Taylor Rubinstein and Kerri Lowe, this national series of spoken-word performances and speeches aims to unify and humanize as well as offer a safe space for people to process their feelings surrounding the election. In 13 cities across the country, including Chicago, groups of six to ten people share stories of how the election affected them. Fri 1/20, 7:30-9 PM, Catalyst Ranch, 656 W. Randolph, 312-207-1710, $10 suggested donation.
What a Joke In response to the president-elect's threats and statements during the campaign, comedians and producers in more than 30 cities are coordinating shows to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union during inauguration weekend. There will also be a silent auction. Fri 1/20, 9 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, 773-227-4433, $20.
Fictlicious Protest Show Two days after the major protests and marches surrounding inauguration day is a night of stories, songs, and objections. Sun 1/22, 7-9 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, 773-227-4433, free.
Drinks, Discourse, and Politics Chicago Progress's second monthly meet-up event and first postinauguration gathering is an informal, open space for participants to drink and discuss politics. Thu 1/26, 7:30-9:30 PM, Jerry's, 4739 N. Lincoln, chicagoprogress.com, free.
