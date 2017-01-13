Bleader

Friday, January 13, 2017

Arts / Do This Writers Resist, Grilled Cheese Meltdown, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend

Posted By on 01.13.17 at 02:53 PM

click to enlarge Lactose intolerants beware: the Grilled Cheese Meltdown is Sun 1/15. - JEFFREYW/FLICKR
  • jeffreyw/Flickr
  • Lactose intolerants beware: the Grilled Cheese Meltdown is Sun 1/15.


There's a lot going on in Chicago this weekend. Here's what we recommend:

Fri 1/13: Graham Cracker Comics (77 E. Madison) hosts female comic artist collective Ladies' Night as they celebrate the release of their fourth anthology, Eat It Up, a collection of stories and art centered around "all things you crave and consume." 6 PM


Fri 1/13: Filmspotting hosts Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen discuss the greatest moments of the past year in cinema during the live taping of their weekly film podcast at the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th). 8 PM


Fri 1/13: Pop-up exhibit "Zoology" at Vintage Quest (1105 N. California) features animal-inspired artwork by more than 40 local artists. 5 PM–midnight
click to enlarge "Zoology" features animal-inspired art at Vintage Quest. - NICK FISHER
  • Nick Fisher
  • "Zoology" features animal-inspired art at Vintage Quest.

Fri 1/13–Sat 1/14: Rory Scovel, star of TruTV's comedy series Those Who Can't, performs stand-up at Up Comedy Club (230 W. North). 7 and 9:30 PM
click to enlarge Rory Scovel stops by UP Comedy Club this weekend. - MANDEE JOHNSON
  • Mandee Johnson
  • Rory Scovel stops by UP Comedy Club this weekend.

1/13–2/25: "History is Boring" at the Mission (1431 W. Chicago) explores how "we document, erase, and subvert our collective interpretation of history." The exhibit features work by a number of artists, curated by Peter Skvara. Opening reception Fri 1/13, 6-8 PM.

Sat 1/14: Crafters unite at the monthly Handmade Market at the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western) featuring more than 30 local vendors, plus snacks from Bite Cafe. The bar’s open, too. Noon-4 PM

Sat 1/14: You're Being Ridiculous displays art of storytelling at Steppenwolf Theatre's 1700 space (1700 N. Halsted), and the theme is "family." Max Maller writes, "if there’s anything on the docket for the rest of this LookOut series that remotely approaches Lisa Marie Farver’s Faulknerian tale of trailer sex with a first cousin who later died, this is not an occasion to be missed." 8 PM
click to enlarge The theme of this edition of You're Being Ridiculous is "family." - COURTESY YOU'RE BEING RIDICULOUS
  • COURTESY YOU'RE BEING RIDICULOUS
  • The theme of this edition of You're Being Ridiculous is "family."

Sun 1/15: Cheesie's Pub & Grub, Dusek's, and more of Chicago’s beloved eateries flock to Thalia Hall (1227 W. 18th) to dish out their most creative grilled cheese sandwiches at the second annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown. Tickets include sandwich samples from each restaurant, plus two drinks, so this event is not for the faint-hearted—or the lactose intolerant. 11:30 AM–6:30 PM

Sun 1/15: Local authors perform readings at venues across the city as part of Chicago's edition of the national Writers Resist movement dedicated to "defending the ideals of a free, just and compassionate democratic society." The day starts at Open Books (651 W. Lake) at noon and featured readers include Arielle Diaz, Daniel Borzutsky, and Ruben Quesada. Events continuing throughout the day at Flor del Monte (1951 W. 22nd), Bookends and Beginnings (1712 Sherman, Evanston), Cole's (2338 N. Milwaukee), and more. Noon

Sun 1/15: Poet Clint Smith stops by the Seminary Co-op Bookstore (5751 S. Woodlawn) to read from his debut collection, Counting Descent, an anthology of coming-of-age poems that "seeks to complicate our conception of lineage and tradition." 3 PM

For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

