click to enlarge Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images

A Homeland Security agent and police dog vet travelers in line at O'Hare

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Friday, January 13, 2016. Have a great weekend!

O'Hare aviation cops will have to stay behind security barrier

U.S. Department of Aviation police officers at O'Hare International Airport, who aren't permitted to carry guns, will be required to stay in the airport's secure zones following the fatal shooting in the baggage-claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Instead, public areas will be policed by the CPD, the main law enforcement agency at O'Hare. Aviation officers will continue to respond to incidents behind the security barrier. [CNN]

The ACLU will no longer receive the names of every CPD officer who stops a civilian on the street

The local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union will no longer receive the name of every Chicago Police officer who stops someone in the street. A 2015 agreement between the ACLU and CPD dictated that cops were required to fill out a two-page document for each stop, but many members of the Fraternal Order of Police blamed the form for the "80 percent drop in the number of investigatory stops conducted by officers last year," according to DNAinfo Chicago. Officers will still have to fill out the form, but it will no longer include their name and badge number. [DNAinfo Chicago]



Drama is brewing at Bow Truss coffee

Bow Truss coffee closed all of its Chicago locations Thursday—employees walked out after not getting paid last week. The Chicago-based chain recently sold a majority stake to entrepreneur and CNBC personality Marcus Lemonis, but he told Crain's Chicago Business Thursday that he already has "zero interest in being partners" with Bow Truss CEO Phil Tadros. "The party is over," he said. Tadros told the paper that the business needs "a timeout until we can figure out what's going on, what's getting paid." "We don't just need money, we need new leadership that has the organizational experience that I don't," he said in an interview. "We're doing the best we can, and I thought we found a good partner. It turns out we did not. It's a very unusual situation." The chain also has one shop in Beverly Hills, California. [Crain's Chicago Business]

House GOP leader Durkin talks Chicago violence: "We need to do more as a legislative body"

Illinois house Republican leader Jim Durkin slammed Chicago's problems with gun violence in his inaugural speech Wednesday—in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "We must take the streets back from those cowardly thugs who have destroyed neighborhoods and families," the Western Springs rep said. "And this must be done with federal, state, and local collaboration. We cannot go through another summer like we have witnessed in these past few years." [Tribune]

University of Chicago picks Texas doctor to lead adult trauma center

The University of Chicago Medical Center has tapped Selwyn O. Rogers as head of its soon-to-open Level 1 adult trauma center, which will be the only one of its kind on the south side. Rogers, a native of Saint Croix and the former chief medical officer of the University of Texas Medical Branch, wants to rebuild trust between the university and the local community and has been focused on health care inequality for many years. "It's time to reset, reboot, look forward," Rogers said in an interview. "We're going to do this the right way to create a sustainable trauma center that serves the communities in the south side." [Chicago Maroon]

Chicago Books to Women in Prison makes a difference in the lives of inmates

Prison libraries are underfunded and understocked, so the volunteers at Chicago Books to Women in Prison help female inmates by sending them used and new books. "Books are treasured by people in jail," the group's president Vicki White told DNAinfo Chicago. "They provide so much entertainment, enlightenment, self-improvement and self-empowerment." The group keeps its donated books at the Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church. Volunteers there choose books based on inmates' requests, which vary from romance and thrillers to books about health and careers. "Any genre or subgenre that exists, we have a request," volunteer Karen Hilberg told DNAinfo Chicago. "It's nice that we don't make any judgment about what we send. Anything they want to read, we send." [DNAinfo Chicago]