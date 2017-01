click to enlarge

Great news, everybody! The publishing industry has been working overtime to explain all the weirdness that was the year 2016. Already sportswriters unraveled the mystery of the World Champion Cubs (by Tom Verducci, 3/28, Crown Archetype). The warning about Russian hacking (by Edward Jay Epstein, 1/17, Knopf) may be coming a little late, but it's fitting that by the time Donald Trump assumes the presidency there will be not one but two books about how he managed to win the election, one from the left (by Matt Taibbi, 1/17, Spiegel & Grau) and one from the right (by Roger Stone, 1/31, Skyhorse). In this exciting new era, we get to live in multiple realities. It's just like science fiction! Or Paul Auster's new novel.There are lots of new books about racism, sexism, gentrification, and inequality. Taken altogether, maybe these can help form a Grand Unifying Theory of 2016. Or you can read to escape altogether. There's nothing wrong with that, either. The world will still be here when you're done.writers have loved and admired Gay's work since her first book, 2011's. This year, we have two new books to look forward to: the short story collection, and, which Gay described to Brianna Wellen in 2015 as a memoir "about trauma and obesity and what it's like to live in this world with morbid obesity."One of the more interesting possibilities of modern genetics is the idea that humans can resurrect extinct animals. Pilcher imagines what this might be like (and wonders if it includes Elvis).Admit it, you've always wondered how the sister-wives arrangement worked in early Mormonism. Ulrich, by the way, is the historian who gave us the wonderful slogan "Well-behaved women seldom make history."Here's the opening volume of the author 's new young adult series. This one's set in space.Chicagoan Rooney 's new novel is about a New York adwoman on a reflective ten-mile ramble around Manhattan.Dyson expands on his moving op-ed from one week last July when two black men were shot by police officers and a police officer was shot by a black man.Retired Northwestern prof Hayes re-creates his legendary History of the Holocaust course in book form."With its sharp observations about Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and the state of race relations in the NBA,is likely to cause a stir," Ben Joravsky wrote in his profile of Hodges last month.Auster's new novel explores the four possible lives of one man.Here's your bad-marriage thriller for 2017.During the 2015 Baltimore riots, two high school students took advantage of the chaos and stole $100 million worth of narcotics, which they used to build a nationwide drug empire.Because who hasn't felt, at least for a little bit, that celebrities are actually our friends?Marshall's two previous books, biographies of the brilliant Peabody sisters and the early feminist Margaret Fuller , were both great. Now she turns her sights on Bishop, with whom she took a poetry-writing workshop as a college student in the 1970s.Gaiman retells some old stories. Also known asNguyen follows up his Pulitzer Prize-winning novelwith this collection of short stories.Chicago author and critic Seaman explores the lives of seven 20th-century artists who've been—unjustly, she argues—forgotten.The Lincoln here is Willie, Abraham's 11-year-old son, and the bardo is the Tibetan version of purgatory to which he is consigned after his death from typhoid in February 1862. In his experimental first novel, Saunders imagines the commentary of voices from the bardo when the grieving president visits his son's body in its tomb.Friedman, a law professor at NYU, argues that law enforcement needs to become less secretive and more democratic.One of the many sorrows of 2016 was the end of thein its original form. But at least we'll have cookbooks by former contestants. (Here's hoping that Nadiya included the recipe for her cod and clementine vol-au-vents, because I'm still so curious what those tasted like.) Jamison 's previous books on depression, mania, and suicide were absolutely fascinating. In this new biography, she explores how Lowell used his mental illness in his poetry.Here's another novel by Attenberg , who writes so brilliantly that she can even render a suburban strip mall interesting. This one is an examination of what it actually means to be an adult, filtered through Attenberg's own particular sensibility. Here is an excerpt.In this graphic memoir, Bui tells the story of her family's escape from South Vietnam and her own discovery of what it means to be a parent.This is Adichie's response to a letter from a childhood friend who asked how she could raise her daughter to be a feminist.Milwaukee journalist Egan examines how human interference in the Great Lakes has destroyed the natural ecosystem and suggests ways we can preserve them before it's too late.Clark is a master at simple, uncomplicated, and delicious recipes, many of which have found their way into my regular rotation.Moskowitz doesn't visit Logan Square in this survey (or any other neighborhood in Chicago, for that matter), but his findings can certainly apply to the way we approach the evolution of our city.Reiss gave a lecture at the Chicago Humanities Festival this past fall that was partially based on this book, a cultural history of sleep, and it was completely fascinating. The notion of a good night's sleep, and who's entitled to it, is, it turns out, as political as anything else.Finkel has expanded his profile of Christopher Thomas Knight, who lived alone in the Maine woods for 27 years, into a full-length book.In two extended excerpts from her notebooks , Didion describes a 1970 road trip through the Deep South with her husband, John Gregory Dunne, and the 1976 trial of Patty Hearst.In this novel, two white hipsters disappear down the rabbit hole of early American blues.Batuman's previous book, the essay collection, demonstrated a fine sense of the absurd. Her semiautobiographical first novel, about a Harvard freshman's heroic pursuit of true love, promises more of the same.I must admit, of all the books on this list, this—a book-length version of Levy's devastating 2013 essay "Thanksgiving in Mongolia" —is the one I most can't wait to read.Cahan and Williams have assembled 100 photos by some of Chicago's best photographers, including Vivian Maier Aaron Siskind , and Art Shay In September 1939, facing war with Germany, thousands of British citizens decided to kill their family pets in order to spare them the horror of a bombing raid. Lamott explores the notion of mercy, which she defines as "radical kindness."After she became the subject of a Title IX complaint at Northwestern, where she's a professor, Kipnis embarked on an interrogation of campus rape culture and feminist paternalism. Ladydrawer , educator, activist, and former Chicagoan Moore 's latest book examines the toll capitalism takes on women's bodies, especially where health care is concerned.Good night, sweet Prince.Radtke, the film and video editor of, explores her lifelong fascination with ruins.I very much enjoyed Heiny's 2015 short story collection, which is a good reason to look forward to this, her first novel, which concerns a man who tries to be friends with his ex-wife after he leaves her for a younger woman.This is VanderMeer's first book since his epic Southern Reach trilogy. It's about a woman in a postapocalyptic city who adopts a strange green blob called Borne.We'll probably continue to discuss privilege in 2017, so we might has well have an expert like Payne break it down for us.I just like the title. (It's a novel about a community of Indian-Americans in Cleveland.)Did you know that Gygax, the creator of Dungeons and Dragons, grew up in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin? Now you do! Who knows what other surprises lurk in this biography the form of a graphic novel?In Chicagoan Lacey's second novel, a woman who needs money to afford an expensive New Agey pain treatment applies to be part of a Girlfriend Experiment in which an actor pays different women to fulfill different roles in a relationship.This is the first compilation from the legendary film journal, containing essays and interviews from the 50s through the 70s.Lynsey G. was a nice girl with an English degree who needed a job to pay the rent, so she started reviewing porn. As you do.Another little-known tale from World War II, this one of two female Nazi pilots.Mekhennet, a German Muslim journalist who has reported for theand the, recounts her career-long quest to understand jihadis in the hopes of diffusing them.Because forewarned is forearmed.The long, strange tale of Wu-Tang's secret album and how it came to be bought by Martin Shkreli.A haunted-house novel from Chicago author Jemc which, if it's anything like her previous work, promises to be fascinating and bizarre.In Chicagoan Hunter 's second novel, a food addict takes a road trip through the weirdness that is Florida in search of his missing son.As the UN's first writer in residence, Hemon got a chance to explore the institution in all its glory and anxiety and confront his own feelings about the role it played in the Bosnian war, which brought him to Chicago.