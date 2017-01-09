Mon 1/9: Bang Bang Pie hosts a family-style meal at Hopewell Brewery (2760 N. Milwaukee) complete with beer pairings and a tour of the brewery as part of its Monday Night Dinner Series. 7 PM
Tue 1/10: At MCA Live: 2017, a Reflection at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago) Joshua Abrams and Natural Information Society perform a musical interpretation of the past year followed by a discussion on the Obama administration's final days with historian Paul Durica. 6 PM
Tue 1/10: During Write Club at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia), host Ian Belknap pits local writers against one another in a composition competition: two players have seven minutes to write about two opposing ideas, and the audience picks each round's winner. 7 PM
click to enlarge
courtesy WRITE CLUB Chicago
Ian Belknap hosts a composition competition at the Hideout on Tue 1/10.
Wed 1/11: Women & Children First's new monthly series, Activism, showcases local social justice organizations, including a Q&A with the group and an action plan for attendees.
Wed 1/11: This edition of Don't Kid Yourself, the comedy show about childhood at Hungry Brain (2319 W. Belmont), focuses on sleepovers. Performers include Erica Nicole Clark, Leslie Dinsmore, and Mom Genes. 7:30 PM
click to enlarge
courtesy Don't Kid Yourself
The comedy show about childhood, Don't Kid Yourself, tackles sleepovers on Wed 1/11.
Wed 1/11: Singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker's Big Thief plays at Schubas (3159 N. Southport) tonight. The Reader's Peter Margasak writes, "At first blush last year's Masterpiece (Saddle Creek) sounds as familiar and comforting as a favorite blanket, but Lenker's voice has a way of creeping up you, infusing a multicolored splendor into the wag-along grooves efficiently if unspectacularly sketched out by guitarist (and longtime collaborator) Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia." 9 PM
click to enlarge
ALLISON KATE CHERKIS
Big Thief plays at Schubas on Wed 1/11.
1/11-2/28:"Off the Wall" at Studio Oh! (1837 S. Halsted) is an exhibition of graffiti work by Derric Clemmons, Ronit Wiener, and John Yaou. Opening reception Fri 1/13, 6-10 PM.
Thu 1/12: Burlesque artist Michelle L'Amour hosts a David Bowie Tributeat Untitled (111 W. Kinzie), a night of performances honoring Bowie on the anniversary of his death. 8 PM
For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.