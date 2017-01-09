Bleader

Monday, January 9, 2017

Arts / Do This Things to do in Chicago: Bang Bang Pie dinner, a reflection on Obama, and more

Bang Bang Pie and Hopewell Brewery team up for a family-style meal on Mon 1/9.
  • courtesy hopewell brewing
  • Bang Bang Pie and Hopewell Brewery team up for a family-style meal on Mon 1/9.

It won't be miserably cold this week, so get out in the world and do something! Here's some of what we recommend:

Mon 1/9: Bill Savage discusses George Ade's book The Old-Time Saloon: Not Wet, Not Dry, Just History during Drinking Your Whiskey "Straight": Gender in the Old-Time Saloon at Comix Revolution (606 Davis, Evanston). 5:30 PM

Mon 1/9: Bang Bang Pie hosts a family-style meal at Hopewell Brewery (2760 N. Milwaukee) complete with beer pairings and a tour of the brewery as part of its Monday Night Dinner Series. 7 PM

Tue 1/10: At MCA Live: 2017, a Reflection at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago) Joshua Abrams and Natural Information Society perform a musical interpretation of the past year followed by a discussion on the Obama administration's final days with historian Paul Durica. 6 PM

Tue 1/10: During Write Club at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia), host Ian Belknap pits local writers against one another in a composition competition: two players have seven minutes to write about two opposing ideas, and the audience picks each round's winner. 7 PM

Ian Belknap hosts a composition competition at the Hideout on Tue 1/10.
  • courtesy WRITE CLUB Chicago
  • Ian Belknap hosts a composition competition at the Hideout on Tue 1/10.

Wed 1/11: Women & Children First's new monthly series, Activism, showcases local social justice organizations, including a Q&A with the group and an action plan for attendees.

Wed 1/11: This edition of Don't Kid Yourself, the comedy show about childhood at Hungry Brain (2319 W. Belmont), focuses on sleepovers. Performers include Erica Nicole Clark, Leslie Dinsmore, and Mom Genes. 7:30 PM
The comedy show about childhood, Don't Kid Yourself, tackles sleepovers on Wed 1/11.
  • courtesy Don't Kid Yourself
  • The comedy show about childhood, Don't Kid Yourself, tackles sleepovers on Wed 1/11.

Wed 1/11: Singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker's Big Thief plays at Schubas (3159 N. Southport) tonight. The Reader's Peter Margasak writes, "At first blush last year's Masterpiece (Saddle Creek) sounds as familiar and comforting as a favorite blanket, but Lenker's voice has a way of creeping up you, infusing a multicolored splendor into the wag-along grooves efficiently if unspectacularly sketched out by guitarist (and longtime collaborator) Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia." 9 PM
Big Thief plays at Schubas on Wed 1/11.
  • ALLISON KATE CHERKIS
  • Big Thief plays at Schubas on Wed 1/11.

1/11-2/28: "Off the Wall" at Studio Oh! (1837 S. Halsted) is an exhibition of graffiti work by Derric Clemmons, Ronit Wiener, and John Yaou. Opening reception Fri 1/13, 6-10 PM.

Thu 1/12: Burlesque artist Michelle L'Amour hosts a David Bowie Tribute at Untitled (111 W. Kinzie), a night of performances honoring Bowie on the anniversary of his death. 8 PM

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

