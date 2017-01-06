Video broadcast live on Facebook and later posted on Vidme shows a man, right, with his mouth taped shut and hands bound.
Welcome to the Reader's news brief for Friday, January 5, 2017.
Racially motivated attack streamed via Facebook Live prompts outrage—and charges of hate crimes
Four young west-siders accused of kidnapping and torturing a fifth person—and of broadcasting the whole shocking attack on Facebook Live—have been charged with a hate crime, Chicago police announced Thursday night. The 18-year-old alleged victim, as yet unnamed, was white; his four alleged attackers, all black, can be heard on the video yelling "Fuck Trump!" and "Fuck white people!" The incident, which made national headlines, has prompted widespread outrage and condemnation from commentators, including conservative politicians who tried to link the incident and its perpetrators to the national Black Lives Matter movement. The victim's family says he's home, recovering, and is "doing as well as he could be at this time." [Chicago Tribune] [Washington Post] [DNAinfo Chicago]
Trump will likely tap Indiana senator to be nation's top spy
Two-time Indiana senator Dan Coats is president-elect Donald Trump's pick to be director of the National Intelligence Agency, a position charged with coordinating intelligence gathering and analysis among the country's 16 separate civilian and military spy agencies. Coats is described by colleagues as mild mannered and willing to reach across the aisle—so much so that some fellow lawmakers thought he should wear a red cardigan. "He was the closest thing to Mister Rogers we could come up with," Colorado Republican senator Cory Gardner told the New York Times. [WBEZ/AP] [New York Times]
Chicago mag calls Chicago Avenue the city's new art hub
At least four new galleries are popping up along Chicago Avenue in West Town, expanding the city's gallery district beyond the confines of the West Loop. Chicago magazine has a roundup of the new venues, including experimental Volume Gallery, which offers work that "blurs the line between art and function" and showcases "avant-garde American designers who favor whimsy over pragmatism," and Document, which "favors nontraditional photographers." [Chicago]
Chance the Rapper joins the DuSable Museum's board of trustees
Hometown hero Chance the Rapper is among a slew of new trustees named to the board of DuSable Museum of African American History in Washington Park. At 23, he's the youngest—and possibly the most famous—of the bunch, which currently also includes artist Theaster Gates and former state senator Emil Jones. The museum is likely trying to boost its presence in anticipation of the Obama Presidential Center's opening in Jackson Park in 2021; it's not yet clear how Chance and the other new trustees may reshape it. [Crain's Chicago Business]