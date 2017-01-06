Curbside Splendor celebrates the work of Gwendolyn Brooks at the Revise the Psalm release party on Sat 1/7.
There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 1/6: Mark Bazer hosts WGN radio's Justin Kaufmann and Too Hot to Handel's Rodrick Dixon at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) for a viewing party of season two ofThe Interview Show on WTTW. Ticket sales benefit ProPublica. 6:30 PM
Fri 1/6-Sun 1/8: Paige Caldarella performsVerge at Links Hall (3111 N. Western), a dance piece subverting traditional notions of gender, body type, and identity associated with ballet. 7 PM
Postpunk three-piece No Men play at 1st Ward on Sat 1/7 as part of Ian's Party.
1/6-1/8: The formidable punk-rock-fest staple known as Ian's Party returns to Wicker Park for its ten-year anniversary. More than 75 bands play at 1st Ward (2033 W. North), Double Door (1572 N. Milwaukee), and Subterranean (2011 W. North), including headliners Meat Wave, Sass Dragons, and Absolutely Not.
Erin Elizabeth's cake creations are on display at Dittmar Gallery through 2/12.
1/6-2/12: Erin Elizabeth explores issues of waste, consumerism, feminism, and social identity through works created with cake as part of "Embracing the Chaos" at Dittmar Gallery (1999 Campus Dr., Evanston). Opening reception Fri 1/6, 4-6 PM.
1/6-2/25: "A Closer Look at the Ordinary" at Catherine Edelman Gallery (300 W. Superior) features work by Beirut photographer Serge Najjar. Opening reception Fri 1/6, 5-8 PM.
Laura Browning discusses how to spot fake news at Fact-checking in the Age of Trumpism.
Sat 1/7: The A.V. Club's Laura Browning gives tips on how to quickly distinguish a fake news story from a real one during Fact-checking in the Age of Trumpism at Uncharted Books (2630 N. Milwaukee). Donations benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists. 5 PM
Sat 1/7: Curbside Splendor celebrates the release of Revise the Psalm: Work Celebrating the Writing of Gwendolyn Brooksat the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th). The night includes music, drinks, and readings by contributors Angela Jackson, Elise Paschen, CM Burroughs, and Khari B. 7-10 PM
Sun 1/8: The debate series Arguments & Grievances enlists some of the city's funniest comedians to argue about heated issues such as "Beavis vs. Butthead," "Luke Cage vs. Nic Cage," and "football vs. futbol" tonight at North Bar (1637 W. North). 8 PM
