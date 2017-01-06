Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share
  |  

Friday, January 6, 2017

Arts / Do This A Gwendolyn Brooks celebration, Fact-checking in the Age of Trumpism, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend

Posted By today at 01.50 PM

click to enlarge Curbside Splendor celebrates the work of Gwendolyn Brooks at the Revise the Psalm release party on Sat 1/7. - AP
  • AP
  • Curbside Splendor celebrates the work of Gwendolyn Brooks at the Revise the Psalm release party on Sat 1/7.

There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:

Fri 1/6: Mark Bazer hosts WGN radio's Justin Kaufmann and Too Hot to Handel's Rodrick Dixon at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) for a viewing party of season two of The Interview Show on WTTW. Ticket sales benefit ProPublica. 6:30 PM

Fri 1/6-Sun 1/8: Paige Caldarella performs Verge at Links Hall (3111 N. Western), a dance piece subverting traditional notions of gender, body type, and identity associated with ballet. 7 PM

click to enlarge Postpunk three-piece No Men play at 1st Ward on Sat 1/7 as part of Ian's Party. - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • courtesy the artist
  • Postpunk three-piece No Men play at 1st Ward on Sat 1/7 as part of Ian's Party.

1/6-1/8: The formidable punk-rock-fest staple known as Ian's Party returns to Wicker Park for its ten-year anniversary. More than 75 bands play at 1st Ward (2033 W. North), Double Door (1572 N. Milwaukee), and Subterranean (2011 W. North), including headliners Meat Wave, Sass Dragons, and Absolutely Not.

click to enlarge Erin Elizabeth's cake creations are on display at Dittmar Gallery through 2/12. - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • courtesy the artist
  • Erin Elizabeth's cake creations are on display at Dittmar Gallery through 2/12.

1/6-2/12: Erin Elizabeth explores issues of waste, consumerism, feminism, and social identity through works created with cake as part of "Embracing the Chaos" at Dittmar Gallery (1999 Campus Dr., Evanston). Opening reception Fri 1/6, 4-6 PM.

1/6-2/25: "A Closer Look at the Ordinary" at Catherine Edelman Gallery (300 W. Superior) features work by Beirut photographer Serge Najjar. Opening reception Fri 1/6, 5-8 PM.

click to enlarge Laura Browning discusses how to spot fake news at Fact-checking in the Age of Trumpism.
  • Laura Browning discusses how to spot fake news at Fact-checking in the Age of Trumpism.

Sat 1/7: The A.V. Club's Laura Browning gives tips on how to quickly distinguish a fake news story from a real one during Fact-checking in the Age of Trumpism at Uncharted Books (2630 N. Milwaukee). Donations benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists. 5 PM

Sat 1/7: Curbside Splendor celebrates the release of Revise the Psalm: Work Celebrating the Writing of Gwendolyn Brooks at the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th). The night includes music, drinks, and readings by contributors Angela Jackson, Elise Paschen, CM Burroughs, and Khari B. 7-10 PM

Sat 1/7: Team Us Comedy hosts the stand-up showcase Cocktails and Humor at CH Distillery (564 W. Randolph), featuring Amanda Cohen, Meghana Indurti, Tyler Fowler, and Peter Kim. 9 PM

Sun 1/8: The debate series Arguments & Grievances enlists some of the city's funniest comedians to argue about heated issues such as "Beavis vs. Butthead," "Luke Cage vs. Nic Cage," and "football vs. futbol" tonight at North Bar (1637 W. North). 8 PM

For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Brianna Wellen

Agenda Teaser

01.06.17
Pygmalion
Performing Arts
Pygmalion Greenhouse Theater Center
November 23
Juan Atkins, Kimyon, Sevron
Music
Juan Atkins, Kimyon, Sevron Smart Bar
January 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation