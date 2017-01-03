I saw edges of myself being flattened by rain,
could smell the earth too and thought of the years
of rot that made the smell, the rot of my father and his father
and all those who had gone before and how we eat the root
of the earth and then turn into rot ourselves just as
pieces of dirt were grinding away between my teeth and tongue,
my bit of gristle being stirred into earth’s stew.
I began to raise my head and noticed
for the first time the bunting,
red, white, and blue, hung out for the parade.
I lived in the first century of world wars.
Most mornings I would be more or less insane,
The newspapers would arrive with their careless stories,
The news would pour out of various devices
Interrupted by attempts to sell products to the unseen.
I would call my friends on other devices;
They would be more or less mad for similar reasons.
Slowly I would get to pen and paper,
Make my poems for others unseen and unborn.
In the day I would be reminded of those men and women,
Brave, setting up signals across vast distances,
Considering a nameless way of living, of almost unimagined values.
As the lights darkened, as the lights of night brightened,
We would try to imagine them, try to find each other,
To construct peace, to make love, to reconcile
Waking with sleeping, ourselves with each other,
Ourselves with ourselves. We would try by any means
To reach the limits of ourselves, to reach beyond ourselves,
To let go the means, to wake.
I lived in the first century of these wars.
We shall exult, if they who rule the landAnd on Thanksgiving, "América" by Richard Blanco, about a Cuban family who humor an Americanized son by serving turkey and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dinner but end up celebrating by drinking rum and coffee and dancing the merengue to a Celia Cruz record.
Be men who hold its many blessings dear,
Wise, upright, valiant; not a servile band,
Who are to judge of danger which they fear,
And honour which they do not understand.
The cruel majority emerges!If the Poetry Foundation itself is not protesting, I'm glad it's choosing poetry to do the protesting for it.
Hail to the cruel majority!
They will punish the poor for being poor.
They will punish the dead for having died.
Nothing can make the dark turn into light
for the cruel majority.
Nothing can make them feel hunger or terror.