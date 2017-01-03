This year's Bowie Ball celebrates what would have been the Starman's 70th birthday.
There's plenty to do in the New Year. Here's some of what we recommend to start off 2017 on the right foot:
Tue 1/3: D.C. hardcore group Pure Disgust plays at ChiTown Futbol (2343 S. Throop) tonight. Kevin Warwick writes, "Never mind the elegance of their name; just focus on the pound-pound-pounding away committed via quick-moving guitar wails reminiscent of Minor Threat and the spitfire vocals from front man Rob Watson that sound forged in an ancient, behemoth furnace lording over some D.C. basement." 7 PM
courtesy the artist
Pure Disgust performs at ChiTown Futbol on Tue 1/3.
Tue 1/3: The monthly reading series Tuesday Funk at Hopleaf (5148 N. Clark) features eclectic works by local writers. January's lineup includes Kelly Swails, Dmitry Samarov, Cameron McGill, Amy Sumpter, and James "GPA" Gordon. 7:30 PM Tue 1/3: Zach Peterson hosts 50 First Jokes featuring 50 local comics who gather at North Bar (1637 W. North) to tell their first jokes of the New Year. 8 PM
Wed 1/4: The community meal project Soup & Bread returns to the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) to serve delicious food and raise money for Chicago food pantries and other hunger-relief organizations. 5:30-8 PM
Getty Images
Soup & Bread features soups from local chefs every week.
Wed 1/4: For the new revueHug It Out at Annoyance Theatre (851 W. Belmont), sketch group Huggable Riot stages their best material from the past two years. 8 PM
Wed 1/4:Detention Hall at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) features stories, essays, music, poetry, and comedy by Chicagoland teachers. Tonight's lineup includes Joel Chmara, Jeanie Doogan, and Don Hall with music from Phil Rockrohr & the Lifters. 9 PM
Thu 1/5:Tim Lapetino stops by 57th Street Books (1301 W. 57th) to discuss his book Art of Atari. 6 PM
Thu 1/5: This year's Bowie Ball at Berlin (954 W. Belmont) celebrates what would have been the Starman's 70th birthday with performances by Lucky Stiff, Discord Addams, Queerella, and Kat Sass; music from DJs Heaven Malone and Mae West; glam makeovers; and Bowieoke at midnight. 10 PM-4 AM
Courtesy Smudged Lipstick Revue
Smudged Lipstick Revue puts on a cat-themed burlesque show at Mary's Attic.
Thu 1/5: Julia Brown hosts the Smudged Lipstick Revue cat-themed burlesque show at Mary's Attic (5400 N. Clark) featuring performances by Kitty la Royall, Kitten von Purr, Rosie Quartz, Fancy Fontina, Poppy Le Poussé, among others. Tickets include a cocktail. 10:30 PM
