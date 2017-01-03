Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share
  |  

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Arts / Style Bathsheba Nemerovski’s style reflects the spirit of the times

Posted By on 01.03.17 at 03:00 PM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click to enlarge img_9301.jpg

It only took a couple of designer Sonya Rikiel's striped knit outfits to unleash Bathsheba Nemerovski's passion for fashion. "I got them in the late 80s from my grandmother, hand-me-downs from a friend of hers. I looked crazy wearing them to school—no one dressed like that—but I was obsessed." The fixation continues today. "I pretty much spend all my money on clothing, travel, and eating out," Nemerovski says. "That's why I'll never [own] a house/" Nemerovski, is co-owner of Sparrow, a salon in Logan Square; hairstylist to local stars such as Jeff Tweedy; and keyboardist in the recently reactivated band I Kong Kult. She says her sartorial choices tend to reflect the spirit of the times. "When things are easy, as they were the last few years under Obama, I don't feel the need to make clothing such an outward expression of myself," Nemerovski says. "Hello, normcore! But I think the Trump era is going to be a return to punk, protest, expression, rebellion." Nemerovski's alredy off to an auspicious start with her silver Mary Janes by Toga Pulla, which she describes as "cheerful shoes for a gloomy era."

She was photographed during the screening of Rick Owens at Facets Cinematheque, promoted by Robin Richman. See more fashionable attendees below.

click to enlarge img_9303.jpg

click to enlarge img_9306.jpg

click to enlarge img_9287.jpg


click to enlarge img_9290.jpg

click to enlarge img_9273.jpg


click to enlarge img_9281.jpg

click to enlarge img_9279.jpg

click to enlarge img_9280.jpg

See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

Tags: , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Isa Giallorenzo

Agenda Teaser

01.04.17
The Phantom of the Opera
Performing Arts
The Phantom of the Opera Cadillac Palace Theatre
December 14
Dingus Khan, Lexi Alvarado, Rescue Dawn, Bring the Fallout
Music
Dingus Khan, Lexi Alvarado, Rescue Dawn, Bring the Fallout Wire
January 04
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation