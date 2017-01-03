Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Arts / Style Bathsheba Nemerovski’s style reflects the spirit of the times

Posted By today at 03.00 PM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click to enlarge img_9301.jpg

It only took a couple of designer Sonya Rikiel's striped knit outfits to unleash Bathsheba Nemerovski's passion for fashion. "I got them in the late 80s from my grandmother, hand-me-downs from a friend of hers. I looked crazy wearing them to school—no one dressed like that—but I was obsessed." The fixation continues today. "I pretty much spend all my money on clothing, travel, and eating out," Nemerovski says. "That's why I'll never [own] a house/" Nemerovski, is co-owner of Sparrow, a salon in Logan Square; hairstylist to local stars such as Jeff Tweedy; and keyboardist in the recently reactivated band I Kong Kult. She says her sartorial choices tend to reflect the spirit of the times. "When things are easy, as they were the last few years under Obama, I don't feel the need to make clothing such an outward expression of myself," Nemerovski says. "Hello, normcore! But I think the Trump era is going to be a return to punk, protest, expression, rebellion." Nemerovski's alredy off to an auspicious start with her silver Mary Janes by Toga Pulla, which she describes as "cheerful shoes for a gloomy era."

She was photographed during the screening of Rick Owens at Facets Cinematheque, promoted by Robin Richman. See more fashionable attendees below.

click to enlarge img_9303.jpg

click to enlarge img_9306.jpg

click to enlarge img_9287.jpg


click to enlarge img_9290.jpg

click to enlarge img_9273.jpg


click to enlarge img_9281.jpg

click to enlarge img_9279.jpg

click to enlarge img_9280.jpg

See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

Tags: , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Isa Giallorenzo

Agenda Teaser

01.03.17
Moholy-Nagy: Future Present
Galleries & Museums
Moholy-Nagy: Future Present Art Institute of Chicago
October 02
Inspired by Social Issues
Galleries & Museums
Inspired by Social Issues Bridgeport Art Center
November 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation