Chef Brian Jupiter serves up a smoked-animal feast at Frontier on New Year's Eve.
There's plenty to do this New Year's weekend. Here's some of what we recommend to really make the most of the final days of 2016 and start 2017 on an upswing:
Jacob Crose's artwork is on display at Firecat Projects.
12/30-1/22: "As It Turns Out I'm Disintegrating and It's Making Me Crazy (Part 2)" at Firecat Projects (2124 N. Damen) features watercolor and ink drawings by Jacob Crose. Opening reception Fri 12/30, 7-10 PM. Fri 12/30:The Eve of the Eve: Underground Casino at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway) emulates speakeasy casinos featuring unlimited play on black jack, roulette, craps, and poker tables; performances throughout the night from the Kiss Kiss Coquettes, the Underground Vaudettes, Muffy Fishbasket, and the Chicago Magic Lounge; a cocktail reception; and a champagne toast at midnight. Black tie dress inspired by the 20s and 40s is encouraged. 9 PM-2 AM Fri 12/30: Aloha Got Soul DJs Sol Son and Darryn Jones spin funk, soul, jazz, and disco records at Soul Time in Chicagoat Whistler (2421 N. Milwaukee). 10 PM-3 AM
Sat 12/31: Chef Brian Jupiter presents his signature smoked-animal feast featuring pig, boar, lamb, and goat accompanied by oysters, mac and cheese, and a dessert buffet for a New Year's Eve dinner at Frontier (1072 N. Milwaukee). The night also includes an open bar, party favors, and a champagne toast. 8 PM-1 AM
Sat 12/31: The Under the Gun Theater (956 W. Newport) NYE celebration includes a buffet dinner, performances of Horrible Fun : An Interactive show Based on Cards Against Humanity and Sonic the Hedgehog Fan Fiction, one drink ticket (with the option to buy as many more drinks as you like), party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. 8 PM-2 AM
Ring in the New Year with dinner, performances, and drinks at Under the Gun Theater.
Sat 12/31: Admission to WBEZ New Year's Eve at Pinstripes (435 E. Illinois) includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, stories from the Moth, bowling and bocce ball games, and a dance party with tunes from DJ Ayana Contreras. 8 PM-12:30 AM
Sat 12/31: Michelle L'Amour hosts Uncensored, a "black tie and lingerie ball" at Untitled Supper Club (111 W. Kinzie), with live music from the Uncensored Collective, more than 40 burlesque and variety performers, an open bar, appetizers, a dessert station, and party favors. 9 PM-2 AM
Sun 1/1: Dine a la carte at Stella Barra Pizzeria (1954 N. Halsted) or partake in the breakfast buffet ($19.95) at the New Year's Day PJ Brunch. Rolling straight out of bed is encouraged—diners in pajamas get a Stella Barra gift card. 9 AM-3 PM
Sun 1/1: The only way to ease the post-NYE headache is to keep drinking at Everyone's Hungover at the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western). The AM Brunch DJs, Dad’s Basement, and the Indiana Waterfalls DJ Collective have the tunes on deck, and there's plenty of booze and brunch courtesy of Bite Cafe. 11 AM-2 AM
Sun 1/1: The Laugh Factory (3175 N. Broadway) presents the Roast of 2016. Comedians perform in character as 2016's most famous victims—including David Bowie (Tyler Jackson), Barb from Stranger Things (Megan Stalter), and Harambe (Andy Fleming)—to roast each other and the year that was. 9 PM
