One of the strangest parts of this extremely strange year for me was that for roughly six weeks, between the end of September and the aftermath of the election, I was completely unable to read a book for pleasure. Instead of losing myself in another world, or in someone else's brain, which is the reason I usually read, I kept groping for my phone to check the news. There was too much happening and too much to be anxious about. It felt irresponsible to abandon the real world even for an hour or two. I could miss something important. (Individual at-bats during the World Series qualified.)
Then, of course, there was the aftermath of the election. I read a lot of romance novels and a few mysteries because with those, for the most part, you know everything will be OK in the end. I also did some rereading, because I already knew what would happen and therefore couldn't be surprised.
Comfort is one reason to read. But we also read to explore new places and ideas and face the unexpected. It's the closest most of us come to having regular adventures. Before I lost my powers of concentration, I was enjoying the new books that appeared in 2016, and so, it appears, did the Reader's reviewers.
The one thing that redeems the last four months is the small comfort that someone (or many someones) somewhere is collecting material for what is sure to be a killer Great American Novel about the events of the past year.
But we won't get to read that for quite a while. In the meantime, here's a list of books that surprised and enlightened and delighted Reader reviewers in 2016:
Art/Architecture Obsolescence: An Architectural History by Daniel M. Abramson (Chicago)