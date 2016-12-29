Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
Isa Giallorenzo
Lyntuan Jones wears his art on his sleeve. He constructed his hoodie and tote bag from one of his paintings on canvas. Both pieces are samples from Create the New World, the brand the 25-year-old recently cofounded. Jones's hat also exhibited one of his creations, a resin-coated swatch of canvas decorated with copper disks. "This outfit is me," he says, "in my natural form."