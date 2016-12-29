Bleader

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Arts / Style An artist turns his canvases into garments

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

Lyntuan Jones wears his art on his sleeve. He constructed his hoodie and tote bag from one of his paintings on canvas. Both pieces are samples from Create the New World, the brand the 25-year-old recently cofounded. Jones's hat also exhibited one of his creations, a resin-coated swatch of canvas decorated with copper disks. "This outfit is me," he says, "in my natural form." 

click to enlarge img_8068.jpg

click to enlarge img_8072.jpg

click to enlarge img_8073.jpg

See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

