President Obama—and First Lady Michelle Obama—addressed troops at a U.S. Marine base in Hawaii over the weekend.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, December 27, 2016. We hope you had a wonderful long holiday weekend!

Weather: Cloudy

Colder temperatures return Tuesday, with a high of 37 and a low of 28. It's supposed to be mostly cloudy and a bit windy. [AccuWeather]

President Obama reportedly planning an exit party at McCormick Place

President Barack Obama is reportedly planning an event—and a possible good-bye speech—at McCormick Place before he leaves office in January. Local officials told DNAinfo Chicago that one of "the larger spaces in McCormick Place would be used for an event with the president during the second week of January." [DNAinfo Chicago]

No letup in violence over the holiday weekend as 57 people shot

The gun violence continued over the Christmas and Hanukkah weekend in Chicago: between the Friday and Monday afternoon 57 people were shot, 11 fatally. The Chicago Police Department says most of the shootings were gang related. "Ninety percent of those fatally wounded had gang affiliations, criminal histories and were pre-identified by the department's strategic subject algorithm as being a potential suspect or victim of gun violence," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Tribune. [Tribune]

Former "harbor boss" tells stories of lakefront-related corruption

Robert Nelson, the city's final director of Harbors and Marine Services between 1987 and 1993, has written a book called Dirty Waters (reviewed by the Reader here) about the experience. Nelson, now 76, was appointed by Mayor Harold Washington. The four men who held the "harbor boss" job before him all ended up in federal prison. "It was so chaotic and it was obvious I was not welcome, not by the Washington administration, but by the old culture," Nelson told the Tribune. "So I started very early on taking notes and copying memos." [Tribune]

Local documentary filmmaker David Steiner killed in rural Uganda

Chicago-based documentary filmmaker David Steiner (Saving Barbara Sizemore) was killed Monday in a bus crash in rural Uganda. The 51-year-old was in the East African country filming a piece about two Sudanese boys, according to the Sun-Times. Steiner's son, Itamar, and an Englewood teen who attends the Barbara A. Sizemore Academy were injured in the accident. [Sun-Times]

Members try to get their money back as River North gym closes due to "severe competitive pressures"

David Barton was a fashionable chain of gyms with celebrity clients and locations in Miami, New York, and River North—until last week. The nightclub-inspired chain left its members in a lurch when it announced a surprise immediate closure of its Chicago club due to "severe competitive pressures." "I'm not really out a lot of money," Kyle Bicking, a former member of the River North location, told DNAinfo Chicago. "But anyone who signed in the middle of the year, they're probably out half a year's worth of dues." [DNAinfo Chicago]