Whether you don't want to dirty your kitchen, are avoiding holiday cheer, or just want a dark, quiet place to sit with your family, there are plenty of restaurants, films, parties, exhibits, and more to help you avoid holiday-induced cabin fever. Here's what we recommend:
• Bistronomic
• Cafe des Architectes
• Dos Urban Cantina
• Mercat a la Planxa
• Nico Osteria
• Osteria Langhe
• Paramount Room
• Stella Barra Pizzeria
• Sofi Restaurant
• Taxim
• Trencherman
• Yusho
• "Diana Thater: The Sympathetic Imagination" at the Museum of Contemporary Art
• The Newberry Library's "Creating Shakespeare"
• The Field Museum's "Tattoo"
• "Making Mainbocher: The First American Couturier" at the Chicago History Museum
• Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol
• Stand-up showcase Christmas Eve (and First Night of Hanukkah) for Jews at City Winery
• The Phantom of the Opera at Cadillac Palace Theater
• Remy Bumppo's Pygmalion at Greenhouse Theater
• Home Alone plays at the Logan Theatre
• Carol-oke at Bub City
• A dance party at the Promontory with music from Vince Adams, Mike Dunn, and Pat Taylor
• Sound-Bar's Christmas Eve gala, Matzo Bash 2016
• One last chance to shop at Daley Plaza's Christkindlmarket
• A dance party at Berlin with music from DJ Greg Haus
• This year's final Music Box Christmas Double Feature & Sing-A-Long, with White Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life
PLUS:
• See the Reader critics' recommended Chinese restaurants
• A Denzel Washington-directed adaptation of August Wilson's Fences
• The grief-filled Manchester By the Sea
• Disney's latest animated musical, Moana
• The first-contact drama Arrival
• Barry Jenkins's Moonlight
• Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's turn in the musical La La Land
• Delilah's screens The Star Wars Holiday Special
• Logan Arcade hosts A Very Grunge-y Christmas
• A sing-a-long Fiddler on the Roof at the Music Box
• The Black Madonna, Michael Serafini, and Garett David spin at Smart Bar
Ice Skate
• Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon
• McCormick Tribune Ice Rink
