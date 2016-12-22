Bleader

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Arts / Do This Things to do in Chicago on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Posted By on 12.22.16 at 07:19 PM

Delilah's resurrects the galactic holiday classic on Christmas Day.
  • Delilah's resurrects the galactic holiday classic on Christmas Day.

Whether you don't want to dirty your kitchen, are avoiding holiday cheer, or just want a dark, quiet place to sit with your family, there are plenty of restaurants, films, parties, exhibits, and more to help you avoid holiday-induced cabin fever. Here's what we recommend:

CHRISTMAS EVE

Nico Osteria is open on Christmas Eve!
  • JEFFREY MARINI
  • Nico Osteria is open on Christmas Eve!

Dine out

Open Table has a list of more than 170 places that will be open on Christmas Eve. Here are 12 Reader-recommended spots:

Bistronomic
Cafe des Architectes
Dos Urban Cantina
Mercat a la Planxa
Nico Osteria
Osteria Langhe
Paramount Room
Stella Barra Pizzeria
Sofi Restaurant
Taxim
Trencherman
Yusho

Diana Thater, Untitled Videowall (Butterflies), 2008, from "The Sympathetic Imagination" at the MCA
  • FREDRIK NILSEN
  • Diana Thater, Untitled Videowall (Butterflies), 2008, from "The Sympathetic Imagination" at the MCA

Get cultured

Most of the city's major museums (including the Adler Planetarium, the Museum of Science and Industry, and the Shedd Aquarium) are open on Christmas Eve. Here are a few recommended exhibits:

"Diana Thater: The Sympathetic Imagination" at the Museum of Contemporary Art
• The Newberry Library's "Creating Shakespeare"
• The Field Museum's "Tattoo"
"Making Mainbocher: The First American Couturier" at the Chicago History Museum

The Phantom of the Opera
  • MATTHEW MURPHY
  • The Phantom of the Opera

See a show

The show must go on, as they say, even on Christmas Eve. Here are four Reader-recommended holiday performances:

• Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol
• Stand-up showcase Christmas Eve (and First Night of Hanukkah) for Jews at City Winery
The Phantom of the Opera at Cadillac Palace Theater
• Remy Bumppo's Pygmalion at Greenhouse Theater           

Mac hits back at the Logan Theatre on Christmas Eve.
  • Mac hits back at the Logan Theatre on Christmas Eve.

More!

There are festive screenings, parties, and even more to get you out of the house today:

Home Alone plays at the Logan Theatre
Carol-oke at Bub City
• A dance party at the Promontory with music from Vince Adams, Mike Dunn, and Pat Taylor
• Sound-Bar's Christmas Eve gala, Matzo Bash 2016
• One last chance to shop at Daley Plaza's Christkindlmarket
• A dance party at Berlin with music from DJ Greg Haus
• This year's final Music Box Christmas Double Feature & Sing-A-Long, with White Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life

CHRISTMAS DAY

Dine out

Open Table has a list of more than 70 places that will be open on Christmas Day. Here are seven Reader-recommended spots:

Bistronomic
Cafe des Architectes
Mercat a la Planxa
Nico Osteria
Smith & Wollensky

PLUS:

• See the Reader critics' recommended Chinese restaurants

Denzel Washington directs and stars in Fences.
  • Denzel Washington directs and stars in Fences.

Go to the movies

Be sure to get our critics' takes on all current releases before hitting the cinema, but here are six recommended films:

• A Denzel Washington-directed adaptation of August Wilson's Fences
• The grief-filled Manchester By the Sea
• Disney's latest animated musical, Moana
• The first-contact drama Arrival
• Barry Jenkins's Moonlight
• Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's turn in the musical La La Land

Logan Arcade's A Very Grunge-y Christmas includes a showing of the Die Hard movies.
  • Logan Arcade's A Very Grunge-y Christmas includes a showing of the Die Hard movies.

More!

If you're in the mood for some alternative yuletide celebrations, we've got you covered:

• Delilah's screens The Star Wars Holiday Special
• Logan Arcade hosts A Very Grunge-y Christmas
• A sing-a-long Fiddler on the Roof at the Music Box
The Black Madonna, Michael Serafini, and Garett David spin at Smart Bar             

ANYTIME

Ice Skate

The rinks don't adhere to holiday hours. Strap on your skates and take a spin—so long as you don't think ice skating is hell frozen over—at these spots:

Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon
McCormick Tribune Ice Rink


