Former Illinois comptroller Leslie Munger, left, and current comptroller Susana Mendoza, right, at an election-related event in September

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Weather: A high above freezing

The expected high temperature Wednesday is 33, just slightly above freezing, with a low of 27. It's supposed to be mostly cloudy during the day. [AccuWeather]

The Mendoza vs. Munger battle continues on after the election

New Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza says her office in Springfield was basically "looted" after a heated election battle with former Republican comptroller Leslie Munger. Mendoza says that televisions, sofas, keys, and documents were missing from the office when she arrived. Munger responded to the accusations Monday, telling Politico Illinois that any items removed were personal items that belonged to former employees, not the state, and that Mendoza thinks the office was looted because she "doesn't know what she's doing." "Unfortunately, our new comptroller is not honest about any of these things. . . . If she continues to say these things about me, I will personally sue her," Munger told Politico. "There was nothing that were state items, that belonged to the state, that left the office. I'm guessing that she's doing this because it's a challenging time to be the comptroller for the state." [Politico Illinois]

Former Mayor Daley scheduled for deposition in Jon Burge-related lawsuit

Former mayor Richard M. Daley is slated to give a video deposition on January 17 in a federal lawsuit that accuses him of ignoring evidence related to torture accusations made against former Chicago police commander Jon Burge and his infamous "Midnight Crew," according to the Tribune. The scandal, which was first reported by the Reader, came to light in the 80s while Daley was Cook County state's attorney. If it takes place, it will be the first time he has testified under oath regarding a Burge-related lawsuit. The city settled two previous torture cases before the former mayor had been deposed. [Tribune]

Report: Chicago violence surge is largely responsible for homicide rate increase in big cities

The homicide rate for big cities in the U.S. is expected to increase by 14 percent in 2016, according to a report from the New York-based Brennan Center for Justice. The surge in murders in Chicago is responsible for 43.7 percent of the increase. "An increase in the murder rate is occurring in some cities even while other forms of crime remain relatively low," notes the report. "Concerns about a national crime wave are still premature, but these trends suggest a need to understand how and why murder is increasing in some cities." As of Sunday night, there had been 738 murders in the city in 2016, according to the Tribune. [Tribune]

Security at Christkindlmarket increases in the wake of deadly Berlin Christmas market attack

Twelve people were killed and many more were wounded Monday in a suspected terrorist attack at a Berlin Christmas market. The Chicago Police Department quickly increased patrols at the city's own German-inspired Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza. "While there is no threat to the city or the greater area, CPD will be adding police resources to Daley Plaza including additional foot and bike patrols and specialized units," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. [DNAinfo Chicago] [New York Times]

A Caddyshack-themed bar from Bill Murray and his brothers is planned for Rosemont

Actor Bill Murray and his brothers, including Mad Men's Joel Murray, are planning to open a Caddyshack-themed sports bar and grill in suburban Rosemont. The brothers have "a verbal agreement to lease an 11,000-square-foot space at 5440 N. River Road inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel near O'Hare International Airport," according to Eater Chicago. There's already one Murray Brothers Caddyshack location in Florida with the tagline "eat, drink, be Murray." [Eater Chicago]