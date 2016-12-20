click to enlarge Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Friends, family, and neighbors watch as police investigate the scene of a quadruple homicide in Fernwood Saturday.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Weather: It will feel much warmer

The dangerous cold is gone. The expected high Tuesday is 30, with a low of 20. It will be partly sunny, with some wind and virtually no chance of snow. [AccuWeather]

Forty people were shot over the weekend despite bitter cold and snow

The brutal winter weather over the weekend didn't deter gun violence—40 people were shot in Chicago between Friday and Sunday. About 46 percent more people have been shot in the city so far in 2016 than in 2015. In the south-side neighborhood Fernwood Saturday, four people were shot to death and one was wounded. [Tribune]

Head of closing Uptown shelter says Cappleman did "absolutely nothing"

Alderman James Cappleman has told constituents that he didn't know the Preston Bradley Center men's shelter was closing until it was too late to do anything. But the shelter's executive director, Richard Ducatenzeiler, says Cappleman's claims are "untrue." "I've been respectable toward him to try to maintain a good relationship with the alderman's office," he told DNAinfo Chicago. "He knew back [in June] there were issues as far as funding." Cappleman said in a newsletter to constituents that he learned about the center's budget woes "after they had already made the decision to close." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Midyear budget cuts for Chicago Public Schools likely as Illinois budget crisis continues

The Illinois house failed to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of $215 million in funding for Chicago Public Schools before the deadline last Friday. Rauner refused to sign the bill to "bail out" CPS, saying that Democrats haven't done enough work to end the pension crisis and come to an agreement with Republicans on a budget deal. "Without reforms to solve our structural problems, taxpayer money would continue to be wasted on bailout after bailout," he said. The Illinois senate overrode the governor's veto, but it was never called for a vote in the Democrat-controlled house. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Tiger Woods designs a golf course for the south side

Golf legend Tiger Woods and his firm TGR Design are set to design a world-class golf course on the south side. The just-launched Chicago Parks Golf Alliance is going to renovate the largely forgotten Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses into the new course. "This project can create incredible possibilities for the community on the South Side," Woods said in a statement. "We want to design a course that everyone will enjoy." The city is hoping to attract high-profile PGA tournaments with the renovations. [Time Out Chicago] [ESPN]

Loyola University Chicago students ask why an accused rapist with charges pending was allowed to attend

Loyola University Chicago students are upset that the school allowed an accused rapist with charges pending against him to attend the school for three years without informing them. Benjamin Holm, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and statutory rape and was sentenced to ten years in prison earlier this month. "Students at Loyola University Chicago are disgusted by the institution's actions and do not feel safe on campus—the administration's silence is only making things worse," according to a petition signed by more than 1,200 students on Change.org demanding more transparency from the university and "rape culture and sexual violence" education. [New York Daily News]