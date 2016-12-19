Comics "Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker!" along with John McClane at Down In Front: Die Hard.
There's plenty to do—besides gift shopping!—before this weekend's holiday overload. Here's some of what we recommend:

Through 4/2: "Art AIDS America Chicago" is a massive show featuring painting, sculpture, installation, photography, video, and sound art responding to the syndrome. The exhibit is on display in a former bank, now rechristened Alphawood Gallery (2401 N. Halsted).
Mon 12/19: For this edition of Down in Front at North Bar (1637 W. North), local comedians heckle a holiday action classic: Die Hard. 8 PM
Mon 12/19: Sarah Sherman hosts A Very Ladylike Christmas, the holiday edition of the show in which women tell the "most disgusting stories they've got." This month's storytellers at Cafe Mustache (2313 N. Milwaukee) include Elizabeth Cambridge, Carly Ballerini, Liz Maupin, and Kristen Toomey. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. 8 and 10:30 PM
Tue 12/20: The third annual Curbside Yuletide Book Party, this year at Curbside Splendor's new home within Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark), features literary-themed cocktails, snacks, and readings from Tony Fitzpatrick, Gina Frangello, and Zoe Zolbrod. 6:30-9 PM
Tue 12/20: This month for Drink N Draw at Emporium Arcade Bar (1366 N. Milwaukee) Star Wars-themed models pose to inspire artists of all levels and mediums. Costumes are welcome, and as always, there will be plenty to drink. 8-10 PM
Wed 12/21: Nerd out with hosts Tricia Bobeda and Greta Johnsen at Victory Gardens Theater (2433 N. Lincoln) for the live holiday edition of local podcast Nerdette featuring guests Joe and Kris Swanberg, holiday-themed cocktails, scenes from A Klingon Christmas Carol, and numbers from Chicago Tap Theatre's Tidings of Tap. 8 PM

Thu 12/22: The indoor Logan Square Holiday Farmers Market (3101 W. Logan) features local ingredients for traditional holiday recipes plus live music from the Ali-Humpherys Jazz Duo. 3-8 PM

12/22-12/23: Get your sugar fix with the Holiday Cookie Pop-Up at Cindy's (12 S. Michigan) featuring holiday sweets from T's Holiday Cookie Shop including chocolate rugelach, Christmas tree meringues, and peppermint meltaways. Thu 2-6 PM, Fri noon-3 PM
