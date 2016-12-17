Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
Isa Giallorenzo
"If fashion icon Iris Apfel and celebrity wardrobe stylists June Ambrose and Rachel Zoe had a love child, I would be that love child," says Michael Ashley, the lead stylist of Chicago-based fashion blog Runway Addicts, "I dress for me and no one else." Ashley was photographed in Pilsen during Indigo Nation, a three-day festival celebrating denim subculture, organized with her blog partners Amanda Harth and Asia Vallot along with Ciera McKissick, editor of the online magazine AMFM. While hosting Indigo Nation's pop-up shop at the Maybe Sunday boutique, the stylist wore a fur cape by local designer DaShaun Hightower. "It made me feel regal," she says, "like I owned the room."