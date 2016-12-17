Bleader

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Arts / Style Local designer DaShaun Hightower creates a faux-fur cape worthy of a queen

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
"If fashion icon Iris Apfel and celebrity wardrobe stylists June Ambrose and Rachel Zoe had a love child, I would be that love child," says Michael Ashley, the lead stylist of Chicago-based fashion blog Runway Addicts, "I dress for me and no one else." Ashley was photographed in Pilsen during Indigo Nation, a three-day festival celebrating denim subculture, organized with her blog partners Amanda Harth and Asia Vallot along with Ciera McKissick, editor of the online magazine AMFM. While hosting Indigo Nation's pop-up shop at the Maybe Sunday boutique, the stylist wore a fur cape by local designer DaShaun Hightower. "It made me feel regal," she says, "like I owned the room."

