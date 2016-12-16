Its climactic number is the great "Va, pensiero," a prayer for God to give these Israelites the courage to endure their suffering and a lament for the homeland from which they have been exiled—a country "so beautiful and lost." The audience kept applauding until the lilting, sinuous melody was repeated. It may be just what people need to hear right now.What could critic Zachary Woolfe possibly have meant by that last line? He doesn't say. We know. Kass knows. Is it to him just more of the self-pity that plagues a pouting left that won't take its medicine? It isn't that to Americans who believe we're watching a childish, impulsive, spiteful lout mindlessly turn the government over to ideologues who intend to tear it apart. It would mean so much if someone with Kass's acumen would explain to us why we're wrong, not just why we're babies.
