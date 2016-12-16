Jim Jarmusch's documentary about Iggy Pop and the Stooges screens at Logan Theatre on Fri 12/16.
Don't let the polar vortex scare you, layer up and get out of the house. There's plenty to do this weekend, here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 12/16: Revolution Brewing hosts screening of Jim Jarmusch's documentary about Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Gimme Danger, at Logan Theatre (2646 N. Milwaukee). A party before the film features a raffle, DJs spinning 60s protopunk, and drinks. 6 PM
Fri 12/16: Do some sexy holiday shopping atShop Sensual pop-up market at Reunion (2557 W. North) featuring erotic goods from local artists, performances by Darling Shear and Kiara Lanier, and jams by Slo 'Mo Party. 6-10 PM
Moll Jean
Shop Sensual organizers Kristen Kaza, Chelsea Ross and Leah Ball.
Fri 12/16: Michelle Visage hosts Christmas Queens at the Vic (3145 N. Sheffield). This touring holiday show features seasonal performances from former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Detox, Ginger Minj, Jiggly Caliente, Katya, Manila Luzon, Sharon Needles, and Thorgy Thor. 8 PM
12/17-6/4: "Riot Grrrls"at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago) is a group exhibition featuring female artists—including Mary Heilmann, Judy Ledgerwood, and Charline von Heyl—responding to sexism in the art world.
Work by Joyce Pensato is on display as part of "Riot Grrrls" at the MCA.
Sat 12/17: The Nerdologues celebrates the fifth anniversary of its storytelling podcast, Your Stories, with a live performance at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia). 7 PM
Sat 12/17: This year's Kandy Kane Ball toy drive at Joe's Bar (940 W. Weed) features music from Sorry for Partying and DJ Gusto, an open bar, and snacks in a Frozen-inspired setting. Toy donation required for entry. 9 PM-midnight
Sun 12/18: The Reader hosts the Made in Chicago Holiday Marketat Plumbers Hall (1340 W. Washington), a showcase of the best apparel, housewares, food, and drink that Chicago has to offer from more than 70 vendors including Four Eyes Handmade, One Strange Bird, and Rhymes With Twee. 11 AM-6 PM
click to enlarge
Chris Hurd Photography
Shop for local goods at the Reader's Made in Chicago Holiday Market.
Sun 12/18: Presidio (1749 N. Damen) hosts a celebration of the release of Cocktails for Ding Dongs, mixologist Dustin Drankiewicz's recipe book featuring illustrations by Alexandra Ensign. 3 PM
Sun 12/18: Chicago Tap Theatre presents Tidings of Tap, its annual holiday performance, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (9501 Skokie, Skokie). 3 PM
For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.