Mayor Rahm Emanuel presiding over a special meeting of the Chicago City Council

Weather: Warmer and humid

It will be a bit warmer Wednesday, with a high of 85 and a low of 70. It will also be humid, with some sun and clouds. [AccuWeather]

Rahm's working on the message for a major speech on crime and policing slated for Thursday

Mayor Rahm Emanuel delayed his upcoming address on a new antiviolence and policing plan until Thursday evening to make sure the message is presented the way he wants. "You want to get it right, and you want to make sure everybody has a chance to weigh in on what they think is important," Emanuel told reporters Monday. "And I'm continuing my community meetings throughout the process, listening to people about successes they're having and how do we kind of take what is a success in a neighborhood on public safety and scale it up to a city effort rather than a neighborhood effort." [Tribune]

CPD plans to hire 500 new cops, but city pension obligations could make that hard

With the city's financial issues, hiring more police officers won't be easy, according to Bloomberg. Every Chicago resident, children included, "is already on the hook for $12,600 to rescue wobbly public pensions," which will require about $1 billion of the 2017 budget—a billion dollars that could "cover more than 7,000 police officers, based on an estimated cost of $138,000 a head in the first year for salary, supervision and other benefits." Emanuel isn't planning any large general tax hikes to pay for the new police officers, a city spokeswoman told Bloomberg. But pensions are such a huge financial priority for Chicago that the city "will be hard-pressed to come up with significant new resources to hire new police or any other government employees," said Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation. Still, on Tuesday afternoon AP reported that CPD plans to hire 500 more officers this year. [Bloomberg] [AP via Crain's Chicago Business]

Op-ed: The key to preventing more homicides in Chicago could be solving more

One of the Chicago Police Department's biggest problems is how few murders are solved, and how rarely the perpetrators are held to account—a suspect was charged in just more a quarter of all homicides in 2015, and in only 10 percent of nonfatal shootings. There's a "clear correlation between catching criminals and the murder rate itself," according to Alex Kotlowitz, writing for the New Yorker. "If you allow murders to go unsolved, it all goes to hell," Thomas Hargrove, the head of the nonprofit Murder Accountability Project, told the magazine. [New Yorker]

Four snakes have been found in three months in an Englewood home

Snake sightings aren't exactly a normal occurrence in Chicago, but one Englewood woman says she's found four in her home during the past three months, including a three-foot python in her shower curtain Monday night, according to DNAinfo Chicago. "It's hard to sleep knowing that snakes are constantly coming into your crib," a neighbor told the news site. "Like, you could be sleeping, and they could come and strangle you." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Hamilton ticket lottery means more people will get a chance to go witness history

Hamilton is the hottest ticket in town, but 44 lucky people will be able to score $10 tickets in a lottery before every performance. The musical opens on September 27; register for the lottery at BroadwayInChicago.com/HamiltonLottery. [DNAinfo Chicago]