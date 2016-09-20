-All Event Categories- FALL ARTS FOOD & DRINK Drink Events Food Events New Year's Day Brunch New Year's Eve Dining Thanksgiving Valentine's Day GALLERIES & MUSEUMS Galleries Galleries: Openings & Receptions Museums Museums: Openings & Receptions Special Events HOLIDAY EVENTS LIT & LECTURES Chicago Humanities Festival Lectures Literary Events MUSIC Blues, Gospel, and R&B Classical Dance Experimental Fairs & Festivals Folk & Country Hip-Hop In-Stores International Jazz Miscellaneous Open Mikes and Jams Rock, Pop, Etc OTHER STUFF Green Events Halloween Holiday Shopping Inaugural Events New Year's Eve Parties & Events Parties Pride Weekend St. Patrick's Day Valentine's Day PERFORMING ARTS Dance Holiday Shows Improv/Sketch Spoken Word/Poetry Slams/Open Mikes Stand-Up Theater & Performance SPONSORED SUMMER GUIDE Beer Biking Dog-Friendly Fairs & Festivals Farmers Markets Illinois Indiana Lake & River Michigan Music Festivals Scavenger Hunts & Races Wisconsin

-All Neighborhoods- CENTRAL Gold Coast/Mag Mile/Streeterville Loop Museum Campus Near North Near South Side Printers Row River North South Loop Other Central *REGION UNDEFINED NORTH Albany Park Andersonville DePaul Edgewater Lakeview Lincoln Park Lincoln Square North Center Old Town Ravenswood Rogers Park/West Rogers Park Roscoe Village Uptown West Ridge Wrigleyville Other North NORTHWEST Avondale Belmont Cragin Irving Park Jefferson Park Logan Square Portage Park Other Northwest WEST Austin Garfield Park Greektown Humboldt Park Lawndale University Village/Little Italy Near West Side River West Ukrainian Village/East Village United Center West Loop/Fulton Market Wicker Park/Bucktown West Town/Noble Square Other West SOUTH SIDE Pilsen/Little Village Beverly Bridgeport Bronzeville Bronzeville/ Kenwood/ Washington Park Chatham Chinatown Englewood Hyde Park Oakland/ Kenwood Pullman South Shore Washington Park Woodlawn Other South SOUTHWEST Brighton Park Ford City Marquette Park McKinley Park West Lawn Other Southwest SUBURBS NORTH Evanston Lincolnwood Skokie Other Suburbs North SUBURBS NORTHWEST Suburbs Northwest Other Suburbs Northwest SUBURBS WEST Other Suburbs West Berwyn Cicero Forest Park Oak Park/River Forest SUBURBS SOUTH Suburbs South SUBURBS SOUTHWEST Suburbs Southwest OUT OF STATE Indiana Wisconsin OTHER ILLINOIS Other Illinois

-All Films- The Apostate Author: The JT LeRoy Story Baar Baar Dekho Bad Moms The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years Blair Witch Bridget Jones's Baby Cock and Bull Complete Unknown Demon The Disappointments Room Don't Breathe Don't Think Twice Florence Foster Jenkins FunkJazz Kafé: Diary of a Decade (The Story of a Movement) Hell or High Water Hillsong: Let Hope Rise The Hollars Indignation Jason Bourne Kicks Kubo and the Two Strings Kubo and the Two Strings 3D The Light Between Oceans Little Men Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise The Mechanic: Resurrection Mia Madre Mia Madre Mr. Church Neighboring Sounds No Manches Frida Other People Pete's Dragon Sausage Party The Secret Life of Pets Silicon Cowboys Snowden Southside With You Stand by Me Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad Sully Sully: The IMAX 2D Experience A Tale of Love and Darkness To Joey, With Love The Vessel War Dogs When the Bough Breaks The Wild Life 3D The Wild Life Wild Oats The Wild World of Batwoman