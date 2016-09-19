click to enlarge AP Photo/Darron Cummings

A body camera attached to the uniform of a police officer in Indiana

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Monday, September 19, 2016.

Weather: A gorgeous warm day

Monday will be a beautiful day warm for mid-September, with a high of 83 and a low of 67. [AccuWeather]

Every Chicago police officer will have a body camera by the end of 2018

The Chicago Police Department is expanding its body camera program so every officer on patrol will have one by the end of 2018. It will cost the force around $8 million for the cameras, but the department didn't give any details about which police districts will get body cameras next. [Tribune]

The grave impact of one shooting over Memorial Day weekend

Precious Land, 26, was driving her car just a block from her home when she was shot by an unidentified gunman over Memorial Day weekend. The shooting left the mother of four, who does not have a criminal record, paralyzed and in a coma at a local rehabilitation hospital. Doctors don't expect Land will ever recover from her wounds. The New York Times explores how the shooting has affected her family. [New York Times]

Derrick Rose allegedly didn't know what sexual consent meant

The woman who accused ex-Bulls star Derrick Rose of gang-raping her with two of his friends gave interviews to the media last week. Her legal term said that she was "incapacitated to the point she couldn't give consent, but that Rose might not have understood what consent was," according to Deadspin. It was also revealed that during a deposition in June, Rose said that he did not understand the word "consent." [Deadspin]

President of struggling Chicago State University gets $600,000 in departure deal

Thomas J. Calhoun Jr. is stepping down as president of Chicago State University after less than a year, and the university's board of trustees voted to give him two years' salary, or $600,000, as severance. The deal was met with controversy, and some students believe he was pushed out by the board without input from the community. "They didn't give him a chance to continue to stand his ground and do his time and help redevelop the school and change things," graduate student April Thomas told the Sun-Times. [Sun-Times]

Stephen Colbert goes undercover at Wrigley Field as a hot dog vendor

Fans at the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers game at Wrigley Field Saturday may have recognized a familiar face selling hot dogs—Stephen Colbert. The Late Show host and Second City alum, dressed up as "Donny Franks," threw out the first pitch and even sold a hot dog to manager Joe Maddon. [Entertainment Weekly]

