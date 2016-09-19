There's plenty to do in Chicago this week. Here are some of our recommendations:
Through 9/25: "De Nue,"on display at theLeRoy Neiman Center Lobby
(37 S. Wabash),is a collection of works exploring race-related themes created by black artists at SAIC curated by Da'Niro Elle Brown.
click to enlarge
courtesy the artist
Shala Miller's Me and the Mango is on display as part of "De Nue."
Mon 9/19: The Horror Society presents a Punk Rock Madness Double Featureat Emporium Arcade Bar (1366 N. Milwaukee) with a screening of Sorority Babes at the Slime Ball Bowl-o-rama and The Red Skulls. 8 PM
Tue 9/20: Aron Packer Projects presents "Underwater Vines," a one-night showing of paintings by Rennie Sparks of the Handsome Family at the Tom Robinson Gallery (2416 W. North). 6-9 PM
9/20-10/23: The bar where everybody knows your name will call Chicago home in Cheers Live on Stage at Broadway Playhouse (175 E. Chestnut). Suzanne Scanlon writes, "Promising fidelity to the ensemble-based comedy, the live version uses scripts drawn from the first season. Register online for a lottery that allows a dozen audience members at each performance to take the stage at intermission and have a beer." Tue-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 and 7:30 PM
Wed 9/21: After an 11-year hiatus from novel writing,Jonathan Safran Foer returns with Here I Am, the chronicle of a crisis within a family in Washington, D.C., set against the backdrop of a much larger crisis in the Middle East. He discusses the book tonight at the Music Box (3733 N. Southport). 7:30 PM
click to enlarge
Kelly Taub/BFA.com
Expo Chicago kicks off on Thu 9/22 at Navy Pier.
9/22-9/25: The fifth annual edition of the contemporary-art showcase Expo Chicago displays artwork from 140 international galleries underneath Navy Pier's roof (600 E. Grand). But the highlight might be "Override," for which artists (including Sanford Biggers, Vik Muniz, and Cheryl Pope) were commissioned to work on 28 billboards all across the city. Thu 6-9 PM, Fri-Sat 11 AM-7 PM, Sun 11 AM-6 PM
click to enlarge
Elena Seibert
Stacy Schiff talks witches at the Newberry Library on Thu 9/22.
Thu 9/22: Author Stacy Schiff discusses her book The Witches: Salem, 1692 tonight at the Newberry Library (60 W. Walton). 6 PM
Thu 9/22: Comics Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi seem to have something interesting to say about everything. On their Throwing Shade podcast, they take the week's biggest stories, from pop culture to politics, and dispense truths as if they’re just chatting at a bar. Tonight they're recording a live episode at Thalia Hall (1227 W. 18th). 8:30 PM
For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.