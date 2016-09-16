Bleader

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Friday, September 16, 2016

Chicagoans / Arts ‘The clit is just a big eyebrow to me,’ and more memorable quotes from the Reader’s Chicagoans column

Posted By on 09.16.16 at 04:59 PM

click to enlarge Anne Ford - DANIELLE A. SCRUGGS
  • Danielle A. Scruggs
  • Anne Ford

Chicagoans is a first-person account from off the beaten track, as told to Anne Ford. This week's Chicagoan is . . . Anne Ford!

The great oral historian Studs Terkel called himself "gabby." I'm not gabby. Around strangers, I tend to resemble the way Virginia Woolf described herself and her sister at parties: like two deaf-mutes waiting for the funeral to begin. But years ago, I found the remedy—asking other people questions about themselves. If there's a better way to disguise social anxiety (besides booze), I haven't found it. That's how Chicagoans got started. For the 150th installment, here are a few of my favorite lines from this experiment in curiosity.

Martin Breiner, tutor: "One kid said to me, 'I don't have to learn this. It's on the Internet.' I said, 'You carry a computer up your ass?'"

Nora O'Sullivan, freelance effects artist: "If you stick white rice to a wound, it looks like maggots."

April Abbott, ex-matchmaker: "Women would come in and say, 'Oh, I'm so attractive, I spend so much time on myself, I'm so well-read, and I work out every day,' and I would want to say, 'Go fuck yourself.' "

Jennifer French, FBI agent: "We're doing surveillance, and unrelated to that, we come across a mob. Not mob like 'organized crime'; mob like 'a group of folks.' Which you have to clarify when you talk about Cicero."

Marty Couch, Wiccan: "You don't need to buy anything at all. The god and goddess are everywhere. I mean, we use an altar we got at Anna's Linens for $9.99."

Bryan Bowden, substitute teacher: "In the classroom I had, seven kids had their fathers shot to death. It was really hard to be like, 'Hey, math is important!' "

Albert Ekehor, minister and taxi driver: "God has instructed me that every church I build, I should have parking spaces in those churches, because I need to set them free from the bondage of parking tickets."

Bettie Luciu, waxer: "If you're trying to apply the wax to the inner labia, you have to take your finger and move the clit away. It's just a big eyebrow to me."

Steve Kudelka, formerly homeless person: "Whether or not somebody loves me isn't going to have any effect on whether I eat tonight."

Leslie Goddard, historical interpreter: "You can drive in a hoopskirt. In a pinch, you can."

Peter Spizzirri, tuxedo shop owner: "I was working here when I was seven, eight years old, picking up pins by hand. I think about it now: 'Man, you could have just given me a magnet.'"

Angie Morrow, collection manager: "I am not an adventurous eater, and for one dish, our translator was like, 'I don't know what that is in English. The best I can do is 'fish with many paws.'''

Linda Cassady, wheelchair user: "I had thought being in a wheelchair was going to be horrible. But the first weekend after rehab, I went to a wedding, and I was like, 'This isn't that bad. I'm just short.' Plus I've always been kind of lazy and looking for somewhere to sit down."

Othman Al-Ani, former refugee: "For my security check, they asked me, 'Do you feel you are in dangerous situation in Iraq?' It's the easiest question ever. The person asking me is working in a building inside a building inside a building inside a very secure building. I'm thinking, 'If we are in a good situation, why are you sitting in here?' "

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Anne Ford

Agenda Teaser

09.17.16
The Starlight Lounge Presents Bracket and Spootz
Performing Arts
The Starlight Lounge Presents Bracket and Spootz Annoyance Theatre
August 20
Haymarket Opera perform Haydn’s <i>The Desert Island</i>
Music
Haymarket Opera perform Haydn’s The Desert Island Athenaeum Theatre
September 17
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Rewatching Your Favorite Movies Is Good For You
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation