Anne Ford

The great oral historian Studs Terkel called himself "gabby." I'm not gabby. Around strangers, I tend to resemble the way Virginia Woolf described herself and her sister at parties: like two deaf-mutes waiting for the funeral to begin. But years ago, I found the remedy—asking other people questions about themselves. If there's a better way to disguise social anxiety (besides booze), I haven't found it. That's how Chicagoans got started. For the 150th installment, here are a few of my favorite lines from this experiment in curiosity."One kid said to me, 'I don't have to learn this. It's on the Internet.' I said, 'You carry a computer up your ass?'""If you stick white rice to a wound, it looks like maggots.""Women would come in and say, 'Oh, I'm so attractive, I spend so much time on myself, I'm so well-read, and I work out every day,' and I would want to say, 'Go fuck yourself.' ""We're doing surveillance, and unrelated to that, we come across a mob. Not mob like 'organized crime'; mob like 'a group of folks.' Which you have to clarify when you talk about Cicero.""You don't need to buy anything at all. The god and goddess are everywhere. I mean, we use an altar we got at Anna's Linens for $9.99.""In the classroom I had, seven kids had their fathers shot to death. It was really hard to be like, 'Hey, math is important!' ""God has instructed me that every church I build, I should have parking spaces in those churches, because I need to set them free from the bondage of parking tickets.""If you're trying to apply the wax to the inner labia, you have to take your finger and move the clit away. It's just a big eyebrow to me.""Whether or not somebody loves me isn't going to have any effect on whether I eat tonight.""You can drive in a hoopskirt. In a pinch, you can.""I was working here when I was seven, eight years old, picking up pins by hand. I think about it now: 'Man, you could have just given me a magnet.'""I am not an adventurous eater, and for one dish, our translator was like, 'I don't know what that is in English. The best I can do is 'fish with many paws.'''"I had thought being in a wheelchair was going to be horrible. But the first weekend after rehab, I went to a wedding, and I was like, 'This isn't that bad. I'm just short.' Plus I've always been kind of lazy and looking for somewhere to sit down.""For my security check, they asked me, 'Do you feel you are in dangerous situation in Iraq?' It's the easiest question ever. The person asking me is working in a building inside a building inside a building inside a very secure building. I'm thinking, 'If we are in a good situation, why are you sitting in here?' "