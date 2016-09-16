For those still recovering from the Reader's Cocktail Challenge, there are plenty of laid back events to choose from in Chicago this weekend. Kick back or keep the party going with some of our top picks:
Through 9/18: Wicker Park & West Town light the way to literacy with their annual Lit Fest. Events include A Night With Nelson Algren—complete with a reading from his Chicago: City on the Make and a visit from biographer Mary Wisniewski; a neighborhood book swap at the weekly farmer’s market; a street art tour followed by discussion with playwright Kevin Coval; a story slam at Subterranean; and more. Various times and locations
Fri 9/16-Sun 9/18: The last major music festival of the summer rolls into Douglas Park (1401 S. Sacramento) this weekend. Catch Riot Fest's headlining acts—the Flaming Lips, Morissey, and the Original Misfits—and make sure to visit the Reader's guide for tips on where to snag snacks and more. Various times
Fri 9/16-Sun 9/18: Get up close and personal with the artists of "Housewarming" at Adds Donna (3252 W. North). To make its recent move more homey, the gallery invited each of its favorite artists to select a piece of art they've collected in addition to one of their own original works. 6-9 PM
click to enlarge
Trace Ramsey
Belle Boggs discusses her book The Art of Waiting with Eula Biss.
Fri 9/16: According to Eula Biss, Belle Boggs' The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine, and Motherhood suggests that "all our moments that feel fruitless may be bearing their own sort of fruit, in their own time." Listen to a selection from the book and join both authors in discussion at Women & Children First (5233 N. Clark). 7:30 PM
The Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival kicks off this weekend.
9/16-9/24: The seventh year of Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival brings performances by RE|Dance Group, Susan Koper, Take Root, and more. The event takes place over two weekends at Ruth Page Center for the Arts (1016 N. Dearborn). Fri-Sat 8 PM
Sat 9/17: Artists Elizabeth Atterbury, Ramón Miranda Beltrán, Dana Carter, Dana Levy, Fran Lightbound, Michael Rado, Bailey Romaine, Michal Samama, Adam Schreiber, Ann Toebbe, and Aaron Walker were challenged by Fieldwork Collaborative Projects to produce a creative reenvisioning of Pulaski Park. View the culmination of their work at the Pulaski Park Field House (1419 W. Blackhawk) in "More Strange Than True."2-5 PM
click to enlarge
Rachal Duggan
Get political with artist Rachal Duggan on Sat 9/17.
Sat 9/17: Perfect your drawing skills with the help of a professional, and perhaps unleash some political frustration in the process. Illustrator Rachal Duggan, a past contributor to the Reader, leads the Political Portrait Slam workshop at the Chicago Publishers Resource Center (858 N. Ashland). 7 PM
Sat 9/17-Sun 9/18: Andersonville celebrates homegrown food, beers, and music at its City Made Fest (on Clark between Argyle and Carmen), and performances by Light. Em. Up., Zebo, Lamajamal, Right Now, and other local musicians send positive vibes all around the vicinity. Noon-9 PM
Sun 9/18: Embrace the easy weather and support the nonprofit urban farm Growing Home with Bang Bang Pie's Backyard Dinner(2051 N. California). Along with beer and cocktails, local chefs Cameron Grant, Patrick Cloud, and Ryan Brosseau bring their combined culinary forces to the table for a memorable meal. 6-9 PM
