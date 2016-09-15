I found it believable that Hillary might have used an earpiece at the presidential forum on NBC (hell, she had a private email server installed in her basement) — that is why I drew the cartoon. The report I read included an email from Huma Abedin to Hillary (referencing another occasion) wherein she asks if Hillary had her earpiece or if Huma needed to bring it to her.
I don't know what you mean when you ask if I should have "made it clear" that I believed Hillary had an earpiece. Generally, I think readers assume that an opinion journalist believes what he or she writes. There's no need to make it explicit.
Subsequent to sending out my cartoon, I read that the Clinton campaign was denying that Hillary used an earpiece during the forum. Here let's pause and reflect on the Clinton campaign's record of truthfulness and candor. That didn't take long, did it?
Cartoonists and columnists often comment on reports of events and behavior even as evidence is still being gathered. How many cartoons called out President Obama and Hillary for dissembling about the Bengazi attack even in its immediate aftermath? For weeks after the attack, the White House and State Department were still pushing the canard that it all resulted from an Internet video. Years and multiple investigations and reports later, the entire matter is unresolved.