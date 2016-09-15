click to enlarge Sun-Times Media

CPD officers on the scene

morning briefing for Thursday, September 15, 2016.

Weather: A beautiful Thursday

The weather will be lovely Thursday, with a high of 76 and a low of 65. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day. [AccuWeather]

In 14 instances over the last five years, Chicago police officers have shot an unarmed person

An investigation by the Tribune has uncovered that in 14 police shootings between 2010 and 2015, the victim was unarmed; in half of those cases the victim was killed. All have resulted in lawsuits against the city, which has already paid millions in past settlements. [Tribune]

PayPal founder and Trump supporter Peter Thiel disses Chicagoans during visit

The billionaire founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, has been in the news recently for speaking at the Republican National Convention, where he endorsed Donald Trump, and funding wrestler Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker, which ultimately led to the site's demise. Thiel visited Chicago on Tuesday to speak at Roosevelt University, where he insulted Chicago residents and every other American who doesn't live in New York City or Silicon Valley. "If you are a very talented person, you have a choice: you either go to New York or you go to Silicon Valley," he said. [Tribune]

Viral 'paleta man's" fund-raiser becomes the biggest GoFundMe campaign ever in Illinois

More than $335,000 has been raised for the 89-year-old "paleta man" in a viral GoFundMe campaign. Fidencio Sanchez sells paletas (frozen treats similar to popsicles) from a cart on the west side. He was spotted by Joel Cervantes Macias, who decided to set up a fund-raising page for Sanchez. Since the campaign's start on September 9, at least 12,573 people from 52 different countries have donated, making it the largest campaign ever in Illinois on the crowd-funding site, a GoFundMe spokesman told DNAinfo Chicago. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Hobos gang trial could provide insight into gun violence

Six alleged leaders of the Hobos gang are on trial for racketeering in the biggest Chicago gang trial in recent history and testimony should last for months, according to the Associated Press. The defendants were "an all-star team of the worst of the worst" and "terrorized the city," prosecutor Patrick Otlewski said in court Wednesday. "Prosecutors say the defendants murdered, maimed and tortured their way into controlling the most lucrative drug markets on Chicago's South Side," the Associated Press reported. [Associated Press via ABC News]

At $453,000, the cost of repairing Grant Park after Lollapalooza 2016 is nearly double last year's

Four days of Lollapalooza in July really damaged Grant Park. The Chicago Park District says the needed repairs will cost $453,000, as compared to $236,000 in 2015. It could be worse: in 2011 it cost $1 million to replant the sod in the aftermath of the festival. [DNAinfo Chicago]