Bleader

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Food & Drink / Food Chain Don’t sleep on the exceptional chilaquiles at Brother’s Restaurant in Avondale

Posted By today at 03.16 PM

click to enlarge Chilaquiles verde at Brother's Restaurant - MIKE SULA
  • Mike Sula
  • Chilaquiles verde at Brother's Restaurant

We ask a lot of the diner, and all too often the diner disappoints. How can we expect the all-purpose concept—promising omnicompetence with regard to everything from French toast to Denver omelets to turkey wraps to chili—to execute any of it, beyond basics like eggs and toast, really well? I don't know how Avondale's Brother's Restaurant does with any of that stuff, but I've heard good things about the turkey Reuben, the turkey-bacon club made with real turkey breast, and the ham-bacon-sausage Brother's Skillet with crispy hash browns.

click to enlarge Brother's Restaurant - MIKE SULA
  • Mike Sula
  • Brother's Restaurant

But one thing I know this unassuming little greasy spoon does exceptionally well is chilaquiles, a heaping plate of fuel constructed with a craftsmanship rarely applied to humble steak and eggs. Take the tortilla chips alone: a carefully erected ziggurat, each level layered with a respectably spicy blanket of salsa verde and elastic melted cheese, all drizzled with crema. Packed with medium-rare skirt steak niblets (for an upcharge), fluffy scrambled eggs, a veritable field of fluffy sopa de arroz, and a steaming cup of refried frijoles, this plate demands addressing long after all digestive real estate is occupied. For $9.99 it'll ease your pain, and rock you back to sleep.

Brother's Restaurant, 3000 W. Belmont, 773-463-3310, brothersil.com

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Mike Sula

Agenda Teaser

09.15.16
Christine Sneed
Lit & Lectures
Christine Sneed Bookends & Beginnings
September 15
Chrome Sparks, Roland Tings
Music
Chrome Sparks, Roland Tings Empty Bottle
September 15
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
MegaMIMO 2.0 Is The Faster Wi-Fi We All Need
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation