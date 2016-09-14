click to enlarge Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The University of Chicago's Hyde Park campus

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, September 14, 2016.

Weather: Cooler temperatures return

It will be cooler Wednesday, with a high of 72 and a low of 62. Overnight clouds will break, and the sun should poke through. [AccuWeather]

U. of C. moves up to number three in U.S. News & World Report rankings

The University of Chicago tied with Yale for the title of third-best university in the U.S., behind Princeton and Harvard, in the annual U.S. News & World Report college rankings. It's been a great week for the school, which just opened a new $148 million residence hall designed by architect Jeanne Gang on its Hyde Park campus. [Chicago Tonight] [U.S. News & World Report] [DNAinfo Chicago]

Democrats reportedly eyeing congressional rep Cheri Bustos to run for governor

If Senator Dick Durbin decides against running for governor in 2018, Democrats are reportedly considering Congresswoman Cheri Bustos of East Moline instead. There are also rumors about Bustos going for Durbin's Senate seat if he runs for governor or retires, according to the Freeport Journal-Standard. Bustos's campaign manager, however, told the paper that Bustos, currently running for reelection in November, isn't even thinking about 2018 yet, saying it's all just speculation. [Freeport Journal-Standard] [Politico] [h/t Politico Illinois Playbook ]

Construction starts on Riverline development in the South Loop

The Riverline development along the banks of the Chicago River in the South Loop is planned to hold more than 3,600 homes, creating a new neighborhood when it's completed in about ten years. "This is the beginning of a development that is really going to change Chicago," 25th Ward alderman Danny Soils said at the groundbreaking ceremony. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Body of murdered transgender woman discovered in Garfield Park area

A transgender woman named T.T. Saffore was found dead with her throat slit in the 4500 block of West Monroe Street Sunday. Her friend Jaliyah Armstrong organized a vigil Monday and told the Windy City Times about the struggles faced by the transgender community on the west side. "People don't know what we go though out here," she told the Times. "They don't see the struggle being transgender on the West Side. It's crazy. I just want justice for my friend. Trans lives matter. She is the third person killed around here and there is nothing done about it." [Windy City Times]

New city official hopes to emphasize Chicago's musical roots, bring more arts to the neighborhoods, update cultural plan

Chicago needs to do a better job of remembering its rich musical roots and history, according to Mark Kelly, the city's new commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Kelly, previously a VP at Columbia College Chicago, also wants to bring more arts to neighborhoods across the city and update its cultural plan. “There is something special about Chicago. We are the birthplace of storefront theater, modern architecture, footwork, improv, gospel music, house music, the urban blues, and more,” Kelly said during his confirmation hearing. "We have to know what we created and be more proud of it." [Sun-Times]