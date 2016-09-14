Bleader

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Arts / Style A travel blogger packs a versatile tunic to cover her baby bump

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

Being pregnant ain't easy, and looking cute while expecting is even harder. Some moms-to-be wear their belly loud and proud in stretch fabrics, but for those who prefer roomier shapes, like travel blogger Maleeha Sambur, a good old tunic can be the answer. Hers is a quilted denim number by the aptly named Creatures of Comfort. The beauty of such a garment lies in its versatility: it can fit you at any weight, andwith the right accessories can be worn virtually anywhere. Maleeha kept it simple and cool with big earrings, and a very happening pair of clear sunglasses.

Learn more about Maleeha's travels in Tangerine Journal, and see more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

