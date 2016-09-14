Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
Isa Giallorenzo
Being pregnant ain't easy, and looking cute while expecting is even harder. Some moms-to-be wear their belly loud and proud in stretch fabrics, but for those who prefer roomier shapes, like travel blogger Maleeha Sambur, a good old tunic can be the answer. Hers is a quilted denim number by the aptly named Creatures of Comfort. The beauty of such a garment lies in its versatility: it can fit you at any weight, andwith the right accessories can be worn virtually anywhere. Maleeha kept it simple and cool with big earrings, and a very happening pair of clear sunglasses.
