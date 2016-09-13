click to enlarge Chicago Police Department via AP File

Laquan McDonald walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke in a frame of the dash-cam video provided by police.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, September 13, 2016.

Weather: The humidity returns

Expect a high of 81 and a low of 67 Tuesday. It will be humid again, and there's a chance of thunderstorms and/or rain in the afternoon and evening. [AccuWeather]

Grand jury will weigh in on alleged police cover-up of Laquan McDonald shooting

A grand jury will hear evidence and decide whether or not to indict other Chicago police officers for an alleged cover-up of the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. Officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times, is facing first-degree murder charges, and the panel of jurors will decide whether or not there's enough evidence to claim other cops were part of a cover-up. Cook County judge LeRoy Martin Jr., who approved the grand jury request, says it will convene in the next two weeks. [Sun-Times] [Tribune]

The city's homeless population has reportedly dropped by 13 percent

The homeless population in Chicago has dropped by 13 percent since 2015, according to the 2016 Homeless Point-in-Time Count. The count found that the number of homeless veterans has dropped by 22 percent and the amount of homeless children under 18 living without an adult has dropped by 14 percent. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Illinois Republicans are outspending Democrats in upcoming legislative races thanks to money from Rauner

Governor Bruce Rauner is giving massive amounts of money to Republican state house and senate candidates in the upcoming November election, vastly outspending the Democrats. The main campaign committee has given more than $13 million to GOP candidates so far and still has another $3 million from Rauner left. "This is a new ball game, and we're taking it very seriously," Democratic state rep Barbara Flynn Currie told the Associated Press. [Associated Press via WBEZ]

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda gives advice to Chicago's Hamilton, Miguel Cervantes

Broadway's massive hit Hamilton is opening its Chicago run at the end of September, and the cast is preparing to take on the now iconic roles. Creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda gives the Chicago Hamilton, Miguel Cervantes, some survival tips in an interview with Chicago magazine. Miranda says he doesn't coach the others on playing the role: "The things that I share with the Hamiltons are the little things—the shortcuts and the life hacks that will get you through the show," he told the magazine. [Chicago]

Redmoon Theater alums start NewMoon Chicago

The defunct Redmoon Theater became famous for its theatrical spectacles staged across the city, including the failed Great Chicago Fire Festival, and even at the White House. The spirit of Redmoon lives on in NewMoon Chicago, founded by three former Redmoon members. NewMoon has already done 25 events, local and national, for companies including SC Johnson and Energy BBDO, and has 19 more slated through 2017. [Crain's Chicago Business]