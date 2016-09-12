click to enlarge AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

A sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Monday, September 12, 2016.

Weather: Sunny with a high in the 70s

Monday will be beautiful with a high of 77 and a low of 65. Expect a day full of sunshine. [AccuWeather]

Rahm wants to give 1.5 million drivers the opportunity to challenge red light and speeding tickets

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is trying to get the City Council to approve giving 1.5 million drivers ticketed because of red-light and speed cameras a second notice and the opportunity to challenge the tickets. Apparently the drivers, who received tickets between March 2010 and May 2015, never received second notices, and the challenge opportunity and a lawsuit could force the city to return the late fees. [Sun-Times]

Lawsuit alleges that cop beat teen with mental disabilities

A lawsuit alleges that Chicago police officer Matthew Jackson beat mentally disabled teenager Nathaniel Taylor in September 2015 when Taylor crossed Jackson's lawn after school. The office of the Cook County state's attorney and the Independent Police Review Authority are both investigation the alleged incident, according to the Tribune. [Tribune]

Campaign raises $130K for hard-working 90-year-old vendor

Fidencio Sanchez, 90, usually makes $50-60 a day in the city pushing a cart and selling paletas, a type of Mexican popsicle. A campaign on the crowd-funding site GoFundMe has raised more than $130K as of early Monday for Sanchez, who briefly retired but recently went back to work after the loss of his daughter. "He's a really hardworking gentleman," the paleta cart provider Gustavo Gutierrez told DNAinfo Chicago. "He's always giving." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Chance the Rapper takes on Magnificent Coloring Day festival ticket scalpers

Tickets for Chance the Rapper's upcoming Magnificent Coloring Day festival at U.S. Cellular Field sold out in just a few days. Now, Chance is taking a stand against the scalpers, taking back almost 2,000 tickets purchased by scalpers, and reselling them for just $45-75. [ DNAinfo Chicago]

Open House Chicago sites include plenty of hidden gems

More than 200 buildings across the city will be open to the public for free on October 15 and 16 for the Chicago Architecture Foundation's annual Open House Chicago. Some of the city's little-known and most interesting building are featured during the popular event. This year's highlights include the Yale Building in Englewood, which was built as a luxury apartment building for visitors to the nearby World's Columbian Exposition in 1893, and the Colvin House mansion in Edgewater. [Time Out Chicago]