The Reader's Cocktail Challenge event series returns Thursday, this time with the theme "nostalgia." Based on the ongoing column in which bartenders challenge each other to make a drink with a chosen ingredient, the evening at Salvage One will feature nearly 20 professionals competing to create cocktails that evoke childhood (or another period of life about which they're nostalgic); there'll be drinks inspired by s'mores, Sour Patch Kids, ginger peach lollipops, and Jungle Juice, among others. The competitors include Erin Hayes of Lost Lake, Will Duncan of Moneygun, Melissa Pinkerton of the Betty, and Michael Jones of Sable Kitchen & Bar. (As far as I know, no one will be using Big League Chew, which Michael Tsirtsis of the late Oak + Char was tasked with incorporating into a cocktail back in April.)
click to enlarge
Nandini Khaund's spooky cocktails at the Reader's 2015 fall Cocktail Challenge event
In addition to tasting all the cocktails, attendees can vote for their favorites; one of the two winners will be determined by an audience vote, while the other will be chosen by a panel of judges. Tickets also include drinks from Schlafly Beer or City Winery and appetizers from Fig Catering.
Thu 9/15, 7-10 PM (6 PM for early-bird ticket holders), Salvage One, 1840 W. Hubbard, purchase tickets here.
The Hideout isn't having a full-blown Block Party this year, but you can still see Eleventh Dream Day, Kelly Hogan, the Lawrence Peters Outfit, Robbie Fulks, the JC Brooks Band, Devil in a Woodpile, the reunited Mr. Rudy Day, and many more.