This year's Chicago Reader Cocktail Challenge theme is "nostalgia." Drink up on Thu 9/15!
Fall is in the air, and there's plenty to do. Here’s some of what we recommend:
Mon 9/12: In All Alone Together, iO (1501 N. Kingsbury) rolls three one-person shows into a single night. Kelly McGuigan reflects upon her emergence from the restaurant industry in Can I Interest You in Me?, James Dugan blends personal experience with fantastical and statistical musings in Something for Everyone, and Brittany Bookbinder presents Trapped, an original dark comedy.8 PM
click to enlarge
Courtesy the artist
Alia Shawat and Natasha Lyonne star along with Adam Green in his spin on Aladdin.
Mon 9/12: Adam Green drops by Beat Kitchen (2100 W. Belmont) for a screening of his latest crowdsourced project, Adam Green's Aladdin. The film, a modern take on the familiar Arabian folktale, stars Green alongside Macaulay Culkin, Zoe Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne, Alia Shawkat, and others. Following the showing, catch Green perform his own compositions from the score. 9 PM
click to enlarge
Madeline Whitehead
Colson Whitehead discusses his book The Underground Railroad on Tue 9/13 at the Logan Center for the Arts.
Tue 9/13: Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroadreimagines a historical operation of deliverance and insurrection, following a freedom-bound plantation slave's miraculous odyssey by means of a literal below-ground train system. Whitehead discusses the novel, selected for Oprah's Book Club, alongside WBEZ's Natalie Moore, author of The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation, at the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th). 6 PM
Wed 9/14: Author Alex Kotlowitz directs a panel entitled Working in America, drawing from themes explored in the concurrent exhibit based on Stud Terkel's oral history, Working. Sit in on the discussion and visit the exhibit for yourself at the Harold Washington Library (400 S. State). 6 PM
Wed 9/14: Local artists and artist organizations step up to the spotlight at the annual Fifth Star Awards at Millennium Park (Michigan & Randolph). This year the city honors Buddy Guy, Victor Skrebneski, Jackie Taylor, Carlos Tortolero, and the Second City for their creative work. 7 PM
click to enlarge
RIFAT CHADIRJI
"Every Building in Baghdad" opens on Thu 9/15 at the Graham Foundation.
Thu 9/15: Photographs and artifacts from or related to Rifat Chadirji's portfolio illustrate the beautiful and historical documentation the Afghan architect's work provided in the era leading up to Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship. View the collection and learn more about Chadirji’s transcendent work at the opening reception of "Every Building in Baghdad at the Graham Foundation" (4 W. Burton). 6 PM
Thu 9/15: Join the Chicago Reader as it brings together the city's most daring and skilled mixologists for this year’s Fall Cocktail Challenge. The spirited event takes place at Salvage One (1840 W. Hubbard) and includes cocktail mavens from the the Betty, Punch House, 312, Lost Lake, and more on hand to create a dizzying array of seasonal cocktails inspired by the theme "nostalgia." Plus, there's food from Fig Catering. 7-10 PM
