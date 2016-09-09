Doug E. Fresh performs at the inaugural Hip Hop Summerfest.
Even with school back in session, there's plenty of summer fun to be had this weekend. Here's what the Reader recommends:
Fri 9/9-Sun 9/11: Proof that Chicago can never have too many music festivals, the first ever Hip Hop Summerfestdescends upon Addams/Medill Park (1301 W. 14th) this weekend. A flock of industry veterans and rising stars perform across the festival’s three stages, including skilled DJs; artists Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and Twista; and a set of comedy acts. 3 PM
Fri 9/9-Sat 9/10: From sauvignon blanc to sangria, select from a wide array of samples at the Windy City Wine Festivalat Buckingham Fountain (500 S. Columbus). In addition to hundreds of varieties of top-notch vino, the festival provides quality beer, foods, and demonstrations from visiting wineries. Fri 4:30-10 PM, Sat 2:30-8 PM
Fri 9/9-Sat 9/10: Cultural pride, spirited traditions, and general excitement reign at Little Village's Festival de la Villita at Plaza Garibaldi (2600 S. California). The celebration culminates on Sunday with the 26th Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade followed by a concert with Latin Grammy Award-winning headliners Ramon "King of the Accordion" Ayala and Conjunto Primavera. Fri 6-10 PM, Sat-Sun noon-10 PM
Mulatu Astatke plays on Sat 9/10 as part of the World Music Festival.
Sat 9/10: Pay tribute to fallen Chicago theater icons at Rainbow Beach (3111 E. 77th) this weekend through the Chicago Theater Memorial Bike Ride. This year, the theater scene rides together in memory of Tom Bateman, Abena Joan Brown, Judy Fabjance, Harlan Haimes, Maddy Hickey, Steve Juergens, Dennis Kelley, Chuck O’Connor, and Lois Weisberg. 9:30 AM
It's oysters galore in Roscoe Village on Sat 9/10.
Sat 9/10: Roscoe Village hosts Oyster Fest at Roscoe and Damen this Saturday. Fanny Bay and Bevans Blue Point oysters are the crown jewels of the festival, but other food and arts vendors line the streets. The day includes live music from the Waco Brothers, Bruce in the USA, and more. 11 AM-10 PM
Mac Blackout's Graffiti Babies are part of the Chicago Truborn exhibit "Can I Kick It?"
Sat 9/10: Kick back with a showcase of more than 60 street artists at the opening reception of "Can I Kick It?" at Chicago Truborn (1418 W. Division). The collaboration commemorates the gallery’s third year of operation. 6-10 PM
Sat 9/10-Sun 9/11: Take a gratuitous gallery stroll this weekend courtesy of the Ravenswood ArtWalk (on Ravenswood between Irving Park and Leland). Apart from indoor venues showcasing everything from short films at Big Teeth Productions to masterfully restored percussive instruments at Century Mallet Instrument Service, the ArtWalk features an outdoor street fest and a musical lineup of 20 live artists and groups. 11 AM-6 PM
Sun 9/11: Preview the work of the next Fellini or Scorcese at the Music Box’s 48 Hour Film Project(3733 N. Southport). Competing teams have two days to pull together an eight-minute short worthy of a ticket to Filmapalooza 2017. The winner has an opportunity to have their short screened at the Cannes Film Festival. 4:30, 6:30, and 8:30 PM
For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.
The Hideout isn't having a full-blown Block Party this year, but you can still see Eleventh Dream Day, Kelly Hogan, the Lawrence Peters Outfit, Robbie Fulks, the JC Brooks Band, Devil in a Woodpile, the reunited Mr. Rudy Day, and many more.
