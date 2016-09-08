click to enlarge Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union rally outside City Hall in July.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Thursday, September 8, 2016.

Weather: Humid and sunny

It will be hot and humid again Thursday, with a high of 83 and a low of 69. A bit of rain is possible early in the morning. [AccuWeather]

Everything you need to know about the possibility of a teachers' strike

Chicago Public Schools students and teachers went back to class Tuesday without a strike, but the district and the Chicago Teachers Union are still at odds. DNAinfo Chicago runs down all the information Chicagoans need to know about talks between CPS and CTU and the likelihood of another walkout. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Mini-documentary: Life and Death on the Lost Streets of Chicago

In a new mini-documentary, rapper CTC Duwop takes BBC News reporter Ian Pannell around the south and west sides and shows him the realities of life in neighborhoods torn apart by violence. The rapper describes driving quickly through neighborhoods plagued by gang battles to avoid getting shot—he fears he might be mistaken for someone else with a similar car. At one point the two flee to the expressway because of a shooting two blocks from where the interview was taking place. With his tour guide, Pannell visits different neighborhoods and interviews a variety of residents whose lives are affected daily by the violence. [BBC News]

Cook County public defender slams "war on guns"

Cook County public defender Amy P. Campanelli disapproves of Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson's push for tougher gun laws and longer prison sentences for illegal gun possession. "Increasing minimum sentences will not stop violence; it will merely incarcerate one generation while another generation steps up and continues the violence," she wrote in a Tribune op-ed. Putting offenders in prison for longer periods of time without addressing the root causes of the gun violence will only "demonize and incarcerate another generation of young African-American and Latino men," she wrote. [DNAinfo Chicago] [Tribune]

University of Chicago named one of the world's ten best universities

The University of Chicago was named the tenth-best university in the world in the QS World University Rankings. The other U.S. universities in the top ten are: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Harvard University, and the California Institute of Technology. Northwestern University was named the 26th-best university. [NBC Chicago]

Driving for Uber is helping teachers supplement their income

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft have given many Americans a simple way to earn extra money, but they've become an increasingly important source of income for one unexpected group: teachers. The Nation looks at the desperate financial circumstances that have led many teachers to drive for ride-share companies, and the ways these companies have specifically recruited teachers—Uber even offered Chicago teachers a $250 bonus in the summer of 2015. [The Nation]