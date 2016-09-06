-All Event Categories- FALL ARTS FOOD & DRINK Drink Events Food Events New Year's Day Brunch New Year's Eve Dining Thanksgiving Valentine's Day GALLERIES & MUSEUMS Galleries Galleries: Openings & Receptions Museums Museums: Openings & Receptions Special Events HOLIDAY EVENTS LIT & LECTURES Chicago Humanities Festival Lectures Literary Events MUSIC Blues, Gospel, and R&B Classical Dance Experimental Fairs & Festivals Folk & Country Hip-Hop In-Stores International Jazz Miscellaneous Open Mikes and Jams Rock, Pop, Etc OTHER STUFF Green Events Halloween Holiday Shopping Inaugural Events New Year's Eve Parties & Events Parties Pride Weekend St. Patrick's Day Valentine's Day PERFORMING ARTS Dance Holiday Shows Improv/Sketch Spoken Word/Poetry Slams/Open Mikes Stand-Up Theater & Performance SPONSORED SUMMER GUIDE Beer Biking Dog-Friendly Fairs & Festivals Farmers Markets Illinois Indiana Lake & River Michigan Music Festivals Scavenger Hunts & Races Wisconsin

-All Neighborhoods- CENTRAL Gold Coast/Mag Mile/Streeterville Loop Museum Campus Near North Near South Side Printers Row River North South Loop Other Central *REGION UNDEFINED NORTH Albany Park Andersonville DePaul Edgewater Lakeview Lincoln Park Lincoln Square North Center Old Town Ravenswood Rogers Park/West Rogers Park Roscoe Village Uptown West Ridge Wrigleyville Other North NORTHWEST Avondale Belmont Cragin Irving Park Jefferson Park Logan Square Portage Park Other Northwest WEST Austin Garfield Park Greektown Humboldt Park Lawndale University Village/Little Italy Near West Side River West Ukrainian Village/East Village United Center West Loop/Fulton Market Wicker Park/Bucktown West Town/Noble Square Other West SOUTH SIDE Pilsen/Little Village Beverly Bridgeport Bronzeville Bronzeville/ Kenwood/ Washington Park Chatham Chinatown Englewood Hyde Park Oakland/ Kenwood Pullman South Shore Washington Park Woodlawn Other South SOUTHWEST Brighton Park Ford City Marquette Park McKinley Park West Lawn Other Southwest SUBURBS NORTH Evanston Lincolnwood Skokie Other Suburbs North SUBURBS NORTHWEST Suburbs Northwest Other Suburbs Northwest SUBURBS WEST Other Suburbs West Berwyn Cicero Forest Park Oak Park/River Forest SUBURBS SOUTH Suburbs South SUBURBS SOUTHWEST Suburbs Southwest OUT OF STATE Indiana Wisconsin OTHER ILLINOIS Other Illinois

-All Films- The 9th Life of Louis Drax Bad Moms Ben-Hur Blazing Saddles Café Society The Decalogue: One and Two The Decalogue: Three and Four Don't Breathe Don't Think Twice Equity Finding Dory Florence Foster Jenkins Ghostbusters Hands of Stone Hell or High Water Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party The Hollars The Hollars Hooligan Sparrow Hunt for the Wilderpeople Ice Age: Collision Course If Looks Could Kill Independence Day: Resurgence Indignation The Innocents Jason Bourne Kubo and the Two Strings Kubo and the Two Strings 3D The Light Between Oceans Lights Out Little Men Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World The Mechanic: Resurrection Mia Madre Miss Sharon Jones! Morgan Nerve No Manches Frida El Norte The People vs. Fritz Bauer Pete's Dragon Sausage Party The Secret Life of Pets Southside With You Star Trek Beyond Star Trek Beyond: An IMAX 3D Experience Suicide Squad Suicide Squad 3D Suicide Squad: The IMAX 2D Experience A Tale of Love and Darkness War Dogs Who Gets the Dog Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory X-Men: Apocalypse