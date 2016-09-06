Rob Karlic's Twilight Zone is part of the group exhibition "Skillshot: The Collaborative Art of Pinball."
There's plenty to do this week to get back into the swing of things after the long weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Tue 9/6: Martin and Rebecca Cate, owners of famed San Francisco tiki bar Smuggler's Cove, discuss their book Smuggler's Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tikitonight at Lost Lake (3154 W. Diversey). Admission includes an autographed copy of the book, a tiki glass, and a Plantation rum cocktail. 6-9 PM
Tue 9/6: The Reader's Ben Joravsky and Sun-Times's Mick Dumke host First Tuesdays With Mick and Ben, a monthly roundtable at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) discussing all things politics. This month they're tackling the role of race, religion, and gender in the 2016 campaign with guests Salim Muwakkil, a WVON talk show host and longtime analyst covering race, politics and foreign affairs; and veteran political consultants Delmarie Cobb and Kitty Kurth. 6:30 PM
9/6-11/5: The Columbia College Glass Curtain Gallery (1104 S. Wabash) hosts "Skillshot: The Collaborative Art of Pinball," a group exhibition exploring the history of pinball through historical writings, documentary videos, zines, fine art, and interactive exhibits. Opening reception Fri 9/23, 6-9 PM.
Wed 9/7: PoetChinaka Hodge stops by Women & Children First to discuss her book Dated Emcees, a look at her love life through the lens of hip-hop songs, characters, and culture. 7:30 PM
Chinaka Hodge discusses her new book at Women and Children First on Wed 9/7.
Wed 9/7: Local stand-up C.J. Sullivan does a live album recording at Timothy O'Toole's (622 N. Fairbanks) during his final two shows before moving to LA. 7:30 and 9:30 PM
Brian Costello hosts ordinary Chicagoans who can do extraordinary things at his new monthly show at the Hideout.
Thu 9/8: Author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong reads from her book Seinfeldia: How a Show About Nothing Changed Everything at the Museum of Broadcast Communications (360 N. State). 6 PM
Thu 9/8: Cartoon-lovers' destination for shows like Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and more goes to the big screen at Soldier Field (1410 S. Museum Campus) for Adult Swim Drive-In, a night of viewing, trivia, prizes, and food trucks. 6:15 PM
