. . . No refuge could save the hireling and slaveExegetes explain that Francis Scott Key, a slave owner, was pointing a racist finger directly at slaves who, to gain their freedom, fought on the side of the British during the Revolutionary War.
From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
. . . "Give me your tired, your poor,Williams said he learned these lines as a child. No one can say the same about the third verse of the Star-Spangled Banner. I suggest we replace those egregious lines no one knows with lines inspired by Lazarus. For instance:
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
… And the wretch'd refugee, all who yearn to breathe free,We can shake on the change, let Kaepernick do what he wants, and play ball.
to the flag's golden door, there to stand beside me. . .