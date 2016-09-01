click to enlarge Lou Foglia/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel

It will be cool again Thursday, with a high of 72 and a low of 64. Some rain is possible during the day, but it shouldn't be humid. [AccuWeather]

Rahm releases plan to overhaul police accountability

Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a plan Tuesday to overhaul the city's widely criticized police accountability system. A deputy inspector general for public safety would be chosen by the inspector general to serve as a watchdog over the Chicago Police Department. The controversial Independent Police Review Authority would be replaced with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. [WBEZ]

Chicago resident set to plead guilty for hacking celebrity nude photos

Edward Majerczyk is going to plead guilty in court next week to using a phishing scheme to hack private nude photos from about 100 celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence and model Kate Upton, according to court records. The 28-year-old southwest-side resident has been charged with "one count of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information," and prosecutors are seeking a nine-month prison sentence. The photos created a scandal when they appeared online in 2014, and Lawrence told Vanity Fair that she considered the hacking "a sex crime." [Tribune]

Former CPS chief (and U.S. Secretary of Education) Arne Duncan on charter schools

Arne Duncan sings the praises of charter schools in a new piece for the Atlantic. He briefly discusses his time running Chicago Public Schools, but mostly focuses on the general benefits of charter schools, and says it doesn't matter whether a great school is a charter or not. "The truth is that great charter schools are restless institutions, committed to continuous improvement," he writes. "They are demanding yet caring institutions. And they are filled with a sense of urgency about the challenges that remain in boosting achievement and preparing students to succeed in life." [The Atlantic]

A history of The Oprah Winfrey Show in its first season

The Oprah Winfrey Show may have ceased production in 2011, but it will likely remain associated with Chicago for years to come. During the show's first season in national syndication, however, it had just evolved from WLS-TV's A.M. Chicago, which is the equivalent of Windy City Live today, and there was no guarantee that it would become one of most iconic programs in the history of television. For the upcoming 30th anniversary of Oprah's first nationally broadcast show, Chicago magazine has published an oral history of its action-packed first season. [Chicago]

NBA player may play for Milwaukee, but he hasn't forgotten the kids in Chicago

Jabari Parker, 21, may play for the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Simeon Career Academy alumnus hasn't forgotten the south side. This summer Parker organized Pick Up for Peace, which brought together other NBA players from the area to play a game, offered a free basketball camp, and has spoken out about the city's violence surge. "It's important to me because I'm a product of Chicago," Parker said to SB Nation in an interview. "We're role models for the kids in this environment. We came to show that we do have some positivity here, we do have a collective group of guys who care about Chicago." [SB Nation]